Resale tickets to watch Lionel Messi in Leagues Cup final go up more than five times the original price 

Tickets for the Leagues Cup final between Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Nashville SC are being resold for a stunning five times the actual cost.

As per a report in Dialy Main, tickets worth $460 are now being resold for a whopping $2500. The prices also shot up to $1500 on the official ticketing app Seatgeek.

Tickets for the seats right behind the dugouts have officially been sold for a stunning $2600, while Row Z tickets were sold out for less than $500 - the standard prices set by MLS.

Tickets for Lionel Messi's matches in the United States have been going over the limit set by MLS and also led to the Philadelphia Union manager urging his club's supporters not to resell their tickets to Inter Miami fans. Jim Curtin said as per GOAL:

"Please don't sell your tickets, no matter how much money they're offering for them, please."

Geodis Park, the venue for the Leagues Cup final, has a capacity of 25,000 and has been sold out.

Lionel Messi looking forward to Leagues Cup final with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has turned things around for Inter Miami since joining them in July. He has scored nine goals in six matches for the MLS side in the Leagues Cup and has helped them reach the final.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the Leagues Cup final this Saturday, Messi stated that he was delighted to help his team. He added that they have stuck together and helped each other get to the final. He said:

"Ever since the competition started, we knew that it would be starting from scratch because there's a new coach with the team, and like myself, other new players in the group. So, from the very beginning, we've done very well, thanks to the teammates already here. We knew, coming here, it was a chance to change things. This was a nice opportunity to start to change that."

Lionel Messi''s MLS debut could happen later this month on August 26th when they travel to face New York Red Bulls. The tickets for the game have already been sold out, with one NYRB fan reselling her ticket for $505 and getting knee surgery with the money, as per GOAL.