“Respect my man for a truly great career” - Manchester United legend pays heartfelt tribute to Gerard Pique following his retirement

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand paid a heartfelt tribute to Gerard Pique as the Barcelona defender played the last game of his career against Almeria on November 6.

Pique played for the Red Devils between 2004 and 2008, making 23 appearances. He scored two goals and provided one assist for the club.

Ferdinand has previously played alongside the Spaniard at the heart of United's defense. He showed his appreciation for the 35-year-old with his message. Ferdinand wrote on his Instagram story:

"Gerard My man, what a career! Many people don't know but I actually played one of the biggest parts in making you. The fact that myself and nemanja were playing at Man Utd you never had a chance....so you had to move on to Barcelona!!!"

He added:

"That was my part in catapulting you to greatness!! But seriously, when you went to Barcelona I don't even think that you could imagine your career would go as crazy as it went - trophies galore with both club and country. One thing you had to do when you left was mature, you did this so quickly because your intelligence took over. A mainstay in both teams, that many consider the best teams EVER!"

utdreport @utdreport Rio Ferdinand’s message to Gerard Pique following his retirement Rio Ferdinand’s message to Gerard Pique following his retirement https://t.co/MjQQqiE7X2

Ferdinand further wrote:

"I hear debates about the best CB's of this era and I don't see your name enough.....without you at Barcelona do they play out from the back as smoothly, would they of had the personality in that area in the big moments to take the ball & to be brave....we will never know but you was there doing that year after year - quietly & effectively. Respect my man for a truly great career. PS - President of Barca watching 7yrs....."

Which trophies did Gerard Pique win at Manchester United?

Former Manchester United defender Gerard Pique retired from football

Gerard Pique arrived at Manchester United at a very young age. He was not a polished player back then.

Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic's presence at the heart of United's defense reduced his playing time. Despite that, Pique still managed to win some of the biggest trophies in English football under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Pique lifted one Premier League title and one EFL Cup during his time at Old Trafford. He left for a return to Barcelona in 2008.

Sports Brief @sportsbriefcom



Manchester United pay tribute to Piqué after he announced his retirement from football.



📸: Neal Simpson - EMPICS (Getty Images) 🎙️ “A reliable servant and a worthy competitor.”Manchester United pay tribute to Piqué after he announced his retirement from football.📸: Neal Simpson - EMPICS (Getty Images) 🎙️ “A reliable servant and a worthy competitor.” 🔴Manchester United pay tribute to Piqué after he announced his retirement from football. 📸: Neal Simpson - EMPICS (Getty Images) https://t.co/v4AGJ1stlO

