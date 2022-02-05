“Rest in peace MUFC. The club is absolutely dead" - Manchester United fan makes savage remarks following FA Cup exit, says club is 'run by idiots'

Manchester United's defeat against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup 4th round is certainly a hard swallow for their fans. The United faithful were absolutely stunned by the result. During a recent episode on The Sports Bar, a Manchester United fan went on to unleash a rant at players and also accused the board of killing the club top to bottom.

Manchester United welcomed Middlesbrough to Old Trafford for a 4th round FA Cip tie. The Red Devils were touted to be the firm favorites for the match and fans expected them to go through to the next round. A victory against Boro would have been a great boost for United's hopes of winning at least one trophy this season. But those hopes got shattered when United star Anthony Elanga kicked the ball over the crossbar in a penalty shootout.

The Red Devils were absolutely brilliant in the first half. The likes of Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo made some good movement on the pitch and as a result, Sancho scored the first blow.

However, United were unable to capitalize as Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty miss ended up being too costly. United managed to hit 30 shots against Boro in which only 9 were on target. Middlesbrough made a great comeback in the 2nd half of the game and ended up scoring a controversial goal in the 64th minute.

Andy Mitten @AndyMitten Just the Champions League for Manchester United to go for now in this crap season. Just the Champions League for Manchester United to go for now in this crap season.

In the end, the game went to penalties and a missed kick from Elanga ended Manchester United's dream to win the FA Cup. After the game, United fans were extremely disgruntled.

A Manchester United fan named John showed his frustration towards players and the owners of the club:

“Rest in peace MUFC. The club is absolutely dead. It’s dead from the top to bottom. Jesse Lingard summed the club up this week when he said he didn’t ask for a few days’ rest. That just shows the players do not care about the football club, they do not care and it’s rotten, the club is rotten. The players are rotten, the Glazers are rotten. Our season’s over. It’s February and it’s over! That’s six years without a trophy. The club’s a laughing stock and it’s run by idiots. Until the Glazers leave that club we’re not going to win anything."

Manchester United will be hoping to bounce back from the FA Cup loss against Middlesbrough

Even though Manchester United lost the tie against Middlesbrough, there were some positives to take out from that match. Paul Pogba, who returned from injury, put in a promising performance in the middle of the park. The likes of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho were the other stars who slowly seemed to be getting back to their best.

Manchester United as a team showed some promise. The whole team played extremely well in the first half with some slick passing and quick transitions. The only thing Rangnick should be worried about from last night's game is his team's finishing skills. However, with the talent and experience that United have upfront, fans and Ralf Rangnick will be hoping that the Red Devils bounce back from this demoralizing defeat.

