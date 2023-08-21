"Rest in peace, papa" - Olga Carmona pays touching tribute to late father as she learns of his death after FIFA Women's World Cup triumph

Spain captain Olga Carmona has paid a touching tribute to her father hours after leading her team to their maiden FIFA Women's World Cup title.

Carmona played all 90 minutes of La Roja's World Cup final against England at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Sunday (August 20). The Real Madrid defender scored the decisive goal in the 29th minute with a pinpoint finish after an excellent run down the left.

She completed three dribbles, created one big chance, won three fouls and nine of her 16 ground duels, and recorded three tackles and clearances apiece.

Spain held onto their lead, leading to joyous celebrations on the pitch, followed by the presentation as the team lifted the trophy. However, in the late hours of Sunday, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that read (translated from Spanish):

"The @RFEF deeply regrets to report the death of Olga Carmona's father. The football player learned the sad news after the World Cup final. We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain. We love you, Olga. You are the history of Spanish football."

Around three hours later, Carmona took to social media to pay a tribute to her late father Jose Verdasco, writing (translated from Spanish):

"And without knowing it, I had my Star before the game started. I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, papa 🌟❤️‍🩹"

Olga Carmona was notably seen celebrating Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup triumph on the pitch with her mother and brother. She also celebrated her goal by displaying a message on her shirt, which she revealed to be a tribute to the late mother of her best friend (via the Mirror).

Olga Carmona's Spain set several records in incredible FIFA Women's World Cup triumph

Apart from scoring the only goal of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final, Olga Carmona was a major contributor to Spain's win. She also scored an 89th-minute winner in La Roja's 2-1 semifinal win against Sweden.

With her strike against England, Carmona became only the second player to score the winner in the semifinal and final of a Women's World Cup. USWNT star Carli Lloyd was the first one to do so, in 2015.

Spain, meanwhile, broke numerous records with their FIFA Women's World Cup win. They became only the fifth nation to lift the trophy and just the second to have won both the men's and women's World Cups, after Germany.

La Roja hold the U17 and U20 Women's World Cups as well, becoming only the second team, after Japan, to win all three titles.