“Retire you’re not Ronaldo”, “Nothing again to offer” - Cristiano Ronaldo fans aim dig at Lionel Messi as Inter Miami suffer defeat to FC Dallas

Cristiano Ronaldo fans online reacted to Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami's defeat against FC Dallas in a friendly on Monday, January 22.

The Herons failed to win in their second friendly in a row after their goalless draw against El Salvador last week. They faced FC Dallas at the Cotton Bowl Stadium as they prepare for their upcoming MLS season. However, Inter Miami suffered a 1-0 defeat as Jesus Ferreira's third-minute goal was enough to secure the win for the hosts.

Lionel Messi, who played just one half against El Salvador, completed 64 minutes on Monday. He completed 29/40 passes, delivered 0/3 accurate crosses, won 2/4 duels, had three shots, and missed one big chance.

Amidst the eternal rivalry, Cristiano Ronaldo fans took to X to take a dig at the Argentine for failing to help his side beat FC Dallas. One fan wrote:

"He’s old retire ur not Ronaldo"

Expand Tweet

Another tweeted:

"Though they should expect it because Messi is finished he has nothing again to offer them"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to face off in a few days. Inter Miami will now travel to Saudi Arabia to face Al-Hilal on January 29 before clash against Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on February 1.

Laure Boulleau references Lionel Messi as he slams Cristiano Ronaldo for his comments on Ligue 1

Former French defender Laure Bolleau recently slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for his comments comparing the Saudi Pro League with Ligue 1. She admitted that she liked the player but didn't agree with his comments at all.

Bolleau said (via GOAL):

"I was really surprised by his communication. Why attack Ligue 1? Because Lionel Messi played here? I asked myself why he mentioned Ligue 1 and not other leagues. I already think it's out of his league to say that. I think he's played in plenty of other leagues, except this one, so I think it's a bit lame. It's not the league he knows best.

"Frankly, you watch Saudi Pro League matches and I honestly don't think it's true. I think it's a phrase of communication, of pride. He's got a big ego. But that doesn't stop me liking Cristiano Ronaldo very much, but I don't like statements like that at all."

Ronaldo had said at the Globe Soccer Event that he doesn't believe Ligue 1 is much better than Saudi Pro League.

Many fans and pundits disagreed with it and some even believe it was a dig at rival Lionel Messi, who failed to make a big impact with Paris Saint-Germain.