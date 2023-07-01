Retired Arsenal star Jack Wilshere takes up Boxing and names former teammate as dream opponent 

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere, who currently is the U18 coach of the club, has named former teammate Aaron Cresswell as a potential opponent that he would like to take on inside the boxing ring.

Wilshere has taken up boxing and has been sparring under the tutelage of former boxers Andreas and Chris Evangelou. Recently speaking on The George Groves Boxing Club podcast, Wilshere said:

"I'd like to do it with someone I know. You know Aaron Cresswell? I played with him. I can always remember him sort of floating around the training ground sort of putting his hands up pretending to fight people."

"I think I'd like to have a go with Cresswell," he added. "He's a similar height to me as well, similar weight. I'll hammer him. I'd hammer everything to do with him, his mum, everything. His mum's getting it."

Jack Wilshere is not the first English footballer who has taken up boxing after the end of his career. Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand did the same as well.

Wilshere was one of the most talented midfielders in recent times. Fans might remember his masterclass of performance when Arsenal defeated Barcelona by a score of 2-1 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 back in the 2010-11 season.

However, his career was cut short by persistent injury issues. Wilshere made 197 appearances for the Gunners. He also played for clubs like West Ham United and Bournemouth.

Here's how Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger reacted to Jack Wilshere's retirement

Jack Wilshere was one of the top talents in English football during his time at Arsenal. However, due to persistent injury issues, he never realized his immense potential and had to call time on his career at the tender age of 30.

Arsene Wenger managed Wilshere when he was an upcomer at Arsenal. Reacting to Wilshere's decision to retire from the beautiful game, the legendary French manager told Sky Sports:

"Well, for me it's a sad moment because Jack is an exceptional football player. He was brave, he was talented, he wasn't scared of anybody - which is why we thought he could start at a very young age. Straight away he showed he had the ability to be a main player."

Wenger further added:

"He was an exceptional talent but didn't play enough games because of injury and in the end that is why he's had to stop. It's very difficult for a star like he was when you cannot play at your best anymore. That's difficult to swallow. Which is why I think he's taken the right decision."

Jack Wilshere also represented England at the senior level 34 times in his career. He scored two goals and provided two assists for the Three Lions. The former Arsenal star will always remain a case of what could have been.

