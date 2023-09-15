"Reunited" – Former Liverpool star posts on social media as he trains with Jordan Henderson at new club Al-Ettifaq

Ex-Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Georginio Wijnaldum has shared his elation about reuniting with Jordan Henderson in a training session at his new club Al-Ettifaq.

Wijnaldum, 32, found a way out of PSG's reserve team to Al-Ettifaq in a £9 million transfer earlier this month. He is set to team up with the likes of Moussa Dembele and Demarai Gray, apart from Henderson, soon.

On Friday (September 15), Wijnaldum posted a training session photo with his ex-Liverpool teammate on Twitter. He wrote in the caption:

"Reunited 😁"

Wijnaldum, who recently signed a lucrative three-year contract at Al-Ettifaq, played alongside Henderson between 2016 and 2021 at Liverpool. The pair, along with Fabinho as the number six behind, helped the Anfield outfit end their 30-year-long Premier League title drought.

The 89-cap Netherlands international also lifted the UEFA Champions League and two other trophies under Jurgen Klopp. He netted 22 goals and laid out 16 assists in 237 appearances across all competitions for the Reds.

Henderson, on the other hand, spent 12 years with the Merseyside giants before leaving for the Saudi Pro League outfit in a £12 million switch this summer. He registered 33 goals and 61 assists in 492 matches for the Reds.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp comments on Jordan Henderson's remarks about exit

Last week, Jordan Henderson told The Athletic that he joined Al-Ettifaq as he didn't feel wanted anymore at Liverpool.

During a recent pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp was asked to opine on his former captain's comments. He responded:

"Hendo said the truth. That's how it was. We had talks, I told him I wanted him to stay but we talked about not playing regularly. I cannot tell a player they can have 50 games because I don't know that. I thought it was important we speak about 'what happens if'."

Clarifying his stance further, the 56-year-old tactician concluded:

"Hendo, I love him but he was not great when he didn't play. In Hendo's ears and mind, he thought I didn't want him there. If I said Hendo would be the main man, he would stay but I couldn't. That's why it's better he moved on. Not a bit of bad blood. The captain of the best Liverpool team in the Premier League era."

Following Henderson's summer exit, the Reds named Virgil van Dijk as new captain. They also named academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold as their new vice-captain after James Milner's summer departure.