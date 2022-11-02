Revealed: How many followers did Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly lose during Instagram glitch? 

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is not fond of losing, and that much is clear.

The Portuguese forward has cut a frustrating figure whenever the Red Devils lose this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has bagged just three goals in 13 appearances across competitions.

However, what the former Real Madrid attacker lost on Monday, 31 October, was not a game of football but around three million followers on Instagram.

The social media platform glitched, which saw accounts lose many followers.

Ronaldo had amassed an astounding 493 million followers on Instagram but saw this drop by three million when the glitch occurred, per Mirror.

His account has since been restored to the remarkable number of followers, but he was not the only celebrity to lose followers in the millions on Monday.

Style icons Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian lost 1.1 million and 749,000 followers, respectively.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift had 674,000 followers temporarily nabbed.

The cause of the glitch has not been detailed but it is believed to have stemmed from either a bug or an app update on the social media platform on iOS.

Ronaldo regularly posts on his Instagram account.

One of his most recent uploads was a reaction to Manchester United's 1-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday, 30 October.

He posted a picture of the victory with the caption:

"3 important points 💪🏽#WellDoneLads"

Cristiano Ronaldo also loses King of the Gym title at Manchester United to teammate Casemiro

Casemiro dethrones Ronaldo as United's muscle man.

Casemiro has dethroned Cristiano Ronaldo as the Red Devils' top weightlifter at the Carrington training ground.

Cristiano Ronaldo was regarded as the club's strongman as he can leg press up to 250kg.

However, Casemiro has been squatting and pressing closer to 300kg and Ronaldo is now being forced to up his game.

A United source was quoted as saying (via Daily Star):

"Ronny takes a lot of pride in his fitness and how muscular his legs are - few get consistently near the amount and weight he can load up."

He added:

“He’s not one for bench pressing, Ronny is a legs man, but it seems he may have met his match with Casemiro – he’s not the biggest guy in the world but he’s as strong as an ox and can push 300kg with his eyes shut.”

Ronaldo will be eager to get back among the goals on the pitch when the Red Devils face Real Sociedad on Thursday, 3 November, in the UEFA Europa League.

Ronaldo's side need to win by two clear goals in order to win Group E or they will face a play-off encounter with a side that finishes third in a UEFA Champions League group.

