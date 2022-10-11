Revealed: Inside joke between Man United stars that sparked Cristiano Ronaldo's new goal celebration after 700th club career goal

Manchester United have revealed the story behind Cristiano Ronaldo's new goal celebration, which he pulled out after scoring his 700th club career goal against Everton at the weekend.

Manchester United bounced back from their 6-3 loss to Manchester City with a win against Everton on Sunday (October 9). They handed the Toffees a 2-1 defeat in their own backyard at Goodison Park.

Starring in the match for the Red Devils was Ronaldo, who started the game on the bench. An injury to Anthony Martial before the half-hour mark saw the forward get some unexpected playing time.

Ronaldo grabbed the opportunity with both hands, finding the back of the net 15 minutes after coming on. The goal proved to be the winner for Manchester United on the night, while also being the player's first in the league this season.

The winner was also notably the Portuguese icon's 700th club career goal, a feat that has only been previously achieved by Josef Bican. He thus had more than one reason to celebrate after putting the ball past Jordan Pickford on Sunday.

Most Manchester United fans expected the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to pull out his iconic 'Siu!' celebration. However, what the world witnessed was what is now quickly becoming known as Ronaldo's new goal celebration.

The former Real Madrid superstar hugged Marcus Rashford before running towards the corner flag. Ronaldo, along with team-mate Antony, stood there with his eyes closed and fingers crossed in front of his chest.

Many believed the forward was just displaying his relief after finally netting his 700th club career goal. However, it has now emerged that it was an inside joke between the Manchester United players that sparked Ronaldo's new goal celebration.

Ronaldo's new goal celebration was in fact a reference to the way he sleeps when he travels with the squad. He is an advocate for getting ample sleep to be in one's best possible condition and his team-mates appear to be taking note of him even when he is resting.

Can we see Ronaldo's new goal celebration again?

While Ronaldo debuted a new goal celebration against Everton, it now remains to be seen if it will be his go-to celebration here on. Regardless, it is evident that he is happy to be back among the goals.

Ronaldo will now be looking to build his momentum when Manchester United face Omonia in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, October 13. However, it is unclear whether he will be in the starting XI for the match.

