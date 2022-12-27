Revealed: What shirt number options are available for Cody Gakpo at Liverpool?

Liverpool shocked the transfer market on Boxing Day after it came to light that they had agreed to a deal with PSV for Cody Gakpo, ahead of the January window. But what number could Gakpo wear at Anfield?

At PSV, Gakpo wears the number 11 shirt, but that number is already taken at Liverpool by star forward Mohamed Salah. Similarly, the number 8 he wore for the Netherlands at the World Cup is also taken at Liverpool.

However, that number is currently held by Naby Keita, whose expiring contract may not be renewed in the summer. Cody Gakpo could potentially wear another number in the meantime, ahead of next season, when he could switch to 8.

Numbers 19 and 20 are also out of the question, with Harvey Elliot and Diogo Jota unlikely to hand over their numbers. So what options are available for the incoming forward?

PSV @PSV



The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer.

One possibility is the number 10 shirt, which was previously worn by Sadio Mane but is currently unoccupied. The Reds legend moved to Bayern Munich after an illustrious career at Anfield, and it is uncertain if the club would be willing to give another player the shirt at this time.

Another option is to take one of the lesser-used numbers under 20, such as 12, 16, or 18. According to the Mirror, he has not worn these at the senior club level.

Alternatively, Gakpo could opt for a more nostalgically-inclined choice and take the number 52, which he wore for his senior debut for PSV in the 2017-18 season. He wouldn't be the only Liverpool player doing this, as Trent Alexander-Arnold has retained the number 66.

The number 52 is currently held by young right-back Isaac Mabaya, but he has not played in a senior game for the club yet. This means it could potentially be available to Cody Gakpo if he makes a request for it.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano OFFICIAL: Liverpool have signed Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, the deal has been signed tonight between clubs.



Gakpo will sign long-term deal later this week as contract is fully agreed too.



Liverpool will pay £37m plus add-ons, up to £50m potential package.

Liverpool have snatched up Cody Gakpo in an unexpected transfer

The transfer window is rapidly approaching, and Liverpool are expected to be one of the busiest teams in the market. The Reds have struggled with injuries and form this season, and Jurgen Klopp is determined to strengthen his squad.

Clearly, the business has already started in full swing, as they have agreed to a deal for PSV's Cody Gakpo. A statement from the Eredivisie side noted that their star forward will be headed to the Premier League giants imminently:

"The 23-year-old attacker will immediately leave for England, where he will undergo the necessary formalities to complete the transfer."

The Dutchman has been in excellent form for the Eredivisie side, scoring 10 goals in 17 appearances this season. He has also made a strong impression on the international stage, scoring three goals for the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

