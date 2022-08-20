Revealed: Why Arsenal will wear black armbands during Premier League game against Bournemouth

Arsenal will wear black armbands for their trip to Bournemouth on Saturday (August 20) in memory of their head groundsman Steve Braddock, who passed away this week.

Aged 58, Braddock passed on after a long illness. According to the club's official website, the lifelong Gunners fan joined the club in 1987 after meeting then-manager George Graham.

The north London club have since been famed for the quality of their pitch, both at the Emirates Stadium and at their former ground Highbury.

RIP Steve We’ll be wearing black armbands today in memory of our head groundsman Steve Braddock, who sadly passed away this week aged 58RIP Steve We’ll be wearing black armbands today in memory of our head groundsman Steve Braddock, who sadly passed away this week aged 58 🙏RIP Steve ❤️ https://t.co/N9xkAZ7qAH

The Gunners won numerous Pitch of the Year awards under Braddock's watch. In 2020, he became only the second person in history to enter the Grounds Management Association’s Hall of Fame.

Mikel Arteta's side will want to continue their 100% start to the Premier League today when they take on newly-promoted Bournemouth. The black armbands they will wear show how well respected Braddock and how much he will be missed.

Gary Lewin @PhysioGaryLewin Sad to hear of the passing of Steve Braddock. Steve looked after the pitches at Highbury, Emirates and London Colney for Arsenal Football Club for many years. The pitches were always immaculate. We lose another loved member of the Arsenal family. RIP Steve. Sad to hear of the passing of Steve Braddock. Steve looked after the pitches at Highbury, Emirates and London Colney for Arsenal Football Club for many years. The pitches were always immaculate. We lose another loved member of the Arsenal family. RIP Steve.

Following news of Braddock's passing, the Gunners released a statement in which they paid tribute to their long-serving employee. The statement added:

"Steve ensured the Highbury pitch was perfection for our final season at the stadium, but by then his role as Head Groundsman saw him dedicate most of his time to the 11 pitches at London Colney. Ensuring the pristine surfaces the players trained on during the week were an exact match for those they played on at the weekend."

"His dedication to the Arsenal pitches was truly remarkable – every Arsenal colleague who knew Steve well has a story to tell about the great lengths he would go to guarantee the pitches could be at their very best."

The club added:

"Our thoughts are with Steve’s wife Shuk, their daughters Jasmine and Lily, Steve’s sisters Janice and Susan, and all Steve’s family and friends. In Steve’s memory, our men’s first team will be wearing black armbands at our match at Bournemouth on Saturday."

Alan Smith @9smudge Steve Braddock cared for that Highbury pitch like you wouldn’t believe. It was his baby. Such sad news to hear of his passing. My heart goes out to his wife and girls x Steve Braddock cared for that Highbury pitch like you wouldn’t believe. It was his baby. Such sad news to hear of his passing. My heart goes out to his wife and girls x https://t.co/j7xlya7b17

