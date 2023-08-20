RFEF president Luis Rubiales inappropriately kisses Spain star on the mouth after World Cup win, video goes viral

In an episode that has quickly gained traction on the internet, an unexpected and inappropriate moment transpired during Spain's World Cup celebration.

Reveling in their 1-0 triumph over England, the RFEF president Luis Rubiales inappropriately kissed Jennifer Hermoso directly on the mouth.

The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) was enthusiastically greeting the victorious players on the podium. While his hugs and displays of affection may have been intended as celebratory, they took a peculiar turn when he kissed Hermoso. This can be seen in the video below:

According to RMC Sport, some players appeared uncomfortable with Rubiales' physical closeness and extended embraces. However, it was the kiss with Hermoso that drew widespread criticism online, with many questioning whether the action was consensual.

In a subsequent video shared on social media, Hermoso herself expressed discomfort with the kiss, stating that she "did not like" it (via Revolo):

The president of the Spanish Federation has not yet issued a response.

Spain seizes the glory with a 1-0 win over England, clinching their first Women's World Cup title

Spain emerged victorious against England, winning 1-0 to claim their first Women's World Cup trophy. The Lionesses, despite their past successes, faltered on the grandest stage, losing to a determined and skillful Spanish side.

The first half saw England struggle to find their footing as Spain dominated both possession and the rhythm of the match. The Lionesses' errors, notably a midfield giveaway by Lucy Bronze, became their undoing. Olga Carmona capitalized on the mistake in the 29th minute, unleashing a brilliant strike that found the back of the net.

Sarina Wiegman, coaching in her fourth consecutive major tournament final, made decisive changes at half-time. She brought on Lauren James and Chloe Kelly, replacing Alessia Russo and Rachel Daly, and switched to a 4-3-3 formation. These tactical adjustments breathed new life into the Lionesses, who appeared more assertive and focused.

However, Spain remained undaunted, and Mary Earps' incredible saves kept England's hopes alive. In a tense moment, Earps expertly saved a penalty from Jennifer Hermoso, following a six-minute VAR check for a handball by Keira Walsh.

Both teams pushed hard, trying to change the scoreline, but Spain held their ground and capitalized on their crucial opportunity. For England, the dream of a World Cup title slipped away once again, and the wait continues. Their performance throughout the tournament has been commendable, but the last hurdle proved impossible to cross.