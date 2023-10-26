Ricardo Carvalho makes score prediction for El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid defender Ricardo Carvalho has made the score prediction for Los Blancos' first El Clasico of the season at Barcelona on Saturday (October 28).

The two teams are separated by just a point after 10 games, with Los Blancos leading with 25 points, ahead of Girona on goal difference and one clear of Barca.

Both teams won their midweek UEFA Champions League games, with Barca beating Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 at home, while Madrid won by the same scoreline at SC Braga.

While Madrid have lost just once across competitions this season, the Blaugrana are unbeaten. However, Carvalho - who played for Los Blancos between 2010 and 2013 - reckons Los Blancos could hand the Blaugrana their first loss of the season.

He said that his former club will win 2-1 with goals from Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes (as per Madrid Xtra):

"El Clsico prediction? 1-2 to Real Madrid with goals from Viní Jr & Rodrygo.”

Expand Tweet

Madrid have 25 points from 10 games, winning eight, to lead the La Liga standings ahead of second-placed Girona on goal difference. Meanwhile, Barca have won seven of their 10 league games - drawing the other three - to lie third.

"I've never seen a player of that age to have such impact" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti hails Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid new signing Jude Bellingham has taken to his new surroundings like fish to water. The 20-year-old ws one of two Madrid scorers as the visitors won 2-1 at Braga to go three wins out of as many UEFA Champions League this season.

Since arriving on a €103 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund, the England international has bagged 11 goals and three assists in 12 games across competitions.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti said (as per ESPN) that Bellingham plays with a maturity beyond his tender years. Hailing the English midfielder as a 'complete' player, Ancelotti said:

"We have to consider that Bellingham is 20 years old. I've never seen a player of that age to have such impact, to arrive at a big club like Real Madrid and do everything well.

"He is very effective. He works a lot, he helps the team a lot. He is a complete player. We are very happy he is with us."

Real Madrid's only loss this season has come at Atletico Madrid (3-1) in the league.