Richarlison reposts video clip trolling Arsenal star after Spurs’ north London derby loss 

Richarlison hasn't taken Tottenham Hotspur's defeat to Arsenal well as he's reposted a video clip of himself getting the better of compatriot Gabriel Magalhaes.

The north London derby between the Gunners and Spurs finished 3-2 to Mikel Arteta's men away from home on Sunday (April 28). The visitors sped into a 3-0 lead through Pierre-Emile Hojberg (15 OG'), Bukayo Saka (27') and Kai Havertz (38').

However, Tottenham hit back in a frantic second half with Cristian Romero (64') and Son Heung-Min (87') on the scoresheet. Richarlison came on in the 64th minute but didn't have a major impact on the game until a furious clash with Gabriel as tensions flared.

The 26-year-old Brazilian striker did leave his fellow countryman Gabriel floored after the pair bumped into one another. He amusingly reposted a TikTok clip of that altercation and the video's caption was telling of his thoughts:

"Brazil's first choice striker vs Brazil's last choice CB."

Expand Tweet

However, Arsenal fans pointed out that Gabriel confronted Richarlison after he got back to his feet and the Spurs man fled the scene. It's unsurprising to see the striker getting up to mischief given his feisty character.

Richarlison has endured a topsy-turvy season, managing 11 goals and three assists in 29 games across competitions. He's been used up top and on the wing by Ange Postecoglou.

The former Everton star is Brazil's first-choice striker and he's earned 48 caps with 20 goals to his name. Gabriel struggles for game time at international level as he's behind the likes of Marquinhos and Eder Militao in the pecking order. He's made just six appearances for Selecao which comes as a surprise given his importance to Arsenal.

Gabriel Magalhaes was named man of the match for Arsenal against Richarlison's Tottenham

Gabriel excelled keeping the likes of Richarlison at bay in the NLD.

Gabriel was at war with Tottenham and Richarlison during the north London derby on Sunday. The Brazilian defender was vital for Arteta's men as they beat Spurs on the road.

The 26-year-old made four clearances, and two interceptions and won both of his ground duels. He's been a standout performer for Arsenal throughout the campaign and Sunday was no different.

Gabriel has made 47 appearances across competitions, helping the Gunners keep 19 clean sheets. He's also chipped in with four goals including a vital equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool (December 23). This has helped the red side of north London top the Premier League with three games left.