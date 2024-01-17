"Richly deserved" - Gary Lineker lauds Real Madrid superstar for 2023 FIFPRO World XI nomination

Gary Lineker has applauded Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham after he was included in the 2023 FIFPRO World XI.

Bellingham was one of three Madrid players to earn their place in the FIFPRO World XI. He joined Los Blancos duo Thibaut Courtois and Vinicius Junior on the list.

The 20-year-old was recognized for an incredible past year which saw him named as the Bundesliga player of the year. His shining performances for Borussia Dortmund earned him a €103 million move to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

Bellingham struck 14 goals and seven assists in 42 games across competitions for Dortmund. He's made a groundbreaking start to his Real Madrid career, posting 17 goals and six assists in 24 games across competitions, breaking several records along the way.

Lineker hailed Bellingham after the former Birmingham City academy graduate earned his place in FIFPRO's Team of the Year. The Barcelona legend posted on X:

"Richly deserved."

Bellingham continues to win individual awards amid a stellar past year. He was named the 2023 Golden Boy winner in December after winning the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in October.

The England international also won his first trophy with Real Madrid this past weekend. He played the full 90 minutes as Carlo Ancelotti's men beat Barcelona 4-1 in the Supercopa de Espana final (January 14).

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham is the highest-valued player in world football

Jude Bellingham has made a stunning start at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bellingham's ascent to the top of European football has been remarkable. He continues to wow fans with stunning performances at the Bernabeu.

The young Englishman is also proving to be a commercial asset for Real Madrid. He has been named as world football's highest-valued player in a list released by CIES Football Observatory.

Bellingham's mega-money move to Madrid has played a significant role. His estimated transfer value is €267.5 million and this takes into account his age and length of contract.

Los Blancos' newest superstar sits above his former Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland. The prolific Manchester City striker is second with an estimated transfer value of €252.5 million.

It speaks volumes of Bellingham's meteoric rise not only in La Liga with Madrid but within the entire football world. His development has been astounding and he has shown maturity beyond his years.

Real Madrid duo Vinicius and Rodrygo also made the top 10 of CIES Football Observatory's highest-valued players. But, there was no place for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe who continues to be linked with Los Merengues.