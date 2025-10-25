  • home icon
  • “Ridiculous decision”, “Advantage Brentford” - Liverpool fans furious with Arne Slot for refusing to leave out star from line-up to face Brentford

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Oct 25, 2025 18:26 GMT
Mohamed Salah starts for Liverpool against Brentford
Liverpool fans have been left feeling disgruntled after head coach Arne Slot named Mohamed Salah in the starting XI to face Brentford at the GTech Stadium. The Reds would be looking to return to winning ways in the league after three successive defeats, two of which have come on the road.

Slot opted for a changed system as his side claimed an impressive 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League in mid-week, their first win in five games. The Dutch tactician played with two strikers, while club legend Salah started the game on the bench before his eventual introduction in the second half.

Liverpool boss Slot has reverted to the system that he has played for most of the season so far, with Salah coming back into the XI for Brentford. The fans are far from comfortable with the choice of the Egyptian forward for the game, and a number of them took their complaints to X.

A fan questioned why Federico Chiesa was not named in the lineup.

Another fan stated that they knew Slot would start Salah, but expressed hope of a positive outcome.

A fan questioned the logic behind Salah retaining a starting berth in the team.

A fan accused Slot of lacking the courage to drop Salah in consecutive games, predicting dropped points.

Another fan stated that Chiesa, who was named Player of the Month, should be starting ahead of Salah.

A fan referred to the decision to start the Egyptian as a ridiculous one.

Another fan simply conceded the advantage to the Bees after seeing Salah's inclusion.

Mohamed Salah has been far from his usual self this season, with just three goals to his name in 12 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool. The 33-year-old had to watch on from the sidelines as his teammates scored all five goals before his introduction against Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Injury-hit Liverpool without trio for Brentford

Liverpool will face Brentford without several of their first-team regulars, including three who recently joined the injured list. The trio of Alexander Isak, Jeremie Frimpong, and Ryan Gravenberch are absent from the squad to face the Bees in London.

Isak and Frimpong were stricken in the win over Frankfurt, with both players having to come off with injuries. Isak lasted the entirety of the first half before a groin problem prevented him from emerging for the second period. Frimpong played only a fraction of the first half before he had to leave the pitch with a hamstring injury.

Dutch midfielder Gravenberch picked up an ankle problem in last week's defeat to Manchester United and has yet to shake it off. He was also absent for the trip to Germany in the Champions League in midweek, and Curtis Jones starts for Liverpool in his place.

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

