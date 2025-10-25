“Ridiculous decision”, “Advantage Brentford” - Liverpool fans furious with Arne Slot for refusing to leave out star from line-up to face Brentford

Liverpool fans have been left feeling disgruntled after head coach Arne Slot named Mohamed Salah in the starting XI to face Brentford at the GTech Stadium. The Reds would be looking to return to winning ways in the league after three successive defeats, two of which have come on the road. Slot opted for a changed system as his side claimed an impressive 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League in mid-week, their first win in five games. The Dutch tactician played with two strikers, while club legend Salah started the game on the bench before his eventual introduction in the second half. Liverpool boss Slot has reverted to the system that he has played for most of the season so far, with Salah coming back into the XI for Brentford. The fans are far from comfortable with the choice of the Egyptian forward for the game, and a number of them took their complaints to X. A fan questioned why Federico Chiesa was not named in the lineup.Slotoholic @SlotoholicLINK@LFC What has he got to do to start 💔Another fan stated that they knew Slot would start Salah, but expressed hope of a positive outcome.Royaltyy @0xroyaltyyLINK@LFC i knew that slot would rather bring salah back in than start chiesa. i guess we’ll have to see how it goes.A fan questioned the logic behind Salah retaining a starting berth in the team.Offside Stories @PrideManUtdFansLINK@LFC How is Salah still not being benched 😭 What is he doing to slot manA fan accused Slot of lacking the courage to drop Salah in consecutive games, predicting dropped points.Wirtz Szn Baby @LFC_AvengerLINK@LFC Doesn’t have the balls to drop salah twice, drops Robbo and we will defo drop points todayAnother fan stated that Chiesa, who was named Player of the Month, should be starting ahead of Salah. Macaulay Dyson @WedgoooLINK@LFC Salah getting in over chiesa after winning player of the month is a joke, just shows because he’s our golden boy he can hold the club ransom and delete all his Liverpool content like we mean nothingA fan referred to the decision to start the Egyptian as a ridiculous one. 오프로디테 @Ophrodite0719LINK@LFC Salah starts again? Arne Slot don't learn from the past. How ridiculous decision.Another fan simply conceded the advantage to the Bees after seeing Salah's inclusion.𝒕𝒉𝒐𝒎𝒂𝒔 @TotallyWirtzLINK@LFC Salah starts? Advantage brentfordMohamed Salah has been far from his usual self this season, with just three goals to his name in 12 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool. The 33-year-old had to watch on from the sidelines as his teammates scored all five goals before his introduction against Frankfurt on Wednesday.Injury-hit Liverpool without trio for BrentfordLiverpool will face Brentford without several of their first-team regulars, including three who recently joined the injured list. The trio of Alexander Isak, Jeremie Frimpong, and Ryan Gravenberch are absent from the squad to face the Bees in London. Isak and Frimpong were stricken in the win over Frankfurt, with both players having to come off with injuries. Isak lasted the entirety of the first half before a groin problem prevented him from emerging for the second period. Frimpong played only a fraction of the first half before he had to leave the pitch with a hamstring injury. Dutch midfielder Gravenberch picked up an ankle problem in last week's defeat to Manchester United and has yet to shake it off. He was also absent for the trip to Germany in the Champions League in midweek, and Curtis Jones starts for Liverpool in his place.