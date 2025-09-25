"Ridiculous how easy this all is for him", "He is different gravy" - Fans hail Barcelona star for showing in comeback win against Real Oviedo

Barcelona fans online were left impressed by Robert Lewandowski's performance in their 3-1 comeback win against Real Oviedo in LaLiga on September 25. Lewandowski scored once in the game after coming off the bench.
Things did not start off well for Barcelon as they conceded owing to a blunder from goalkeeper Joan Garcia, with Alberto Reina finding the net (33'). However, things turned around in the second half with Eric Garcia equalizing (56'). Robert Lewandowski came off the bench to replace Raphinha in the 65th minute and scored within the next five minutes (70') with a lethal header off a Frenkie de Jong assist.
Finally, Ronald Araujo's final goal of the night (88') off a Marcus Rashford assist sealed the three points for the Catalans. Robert Lewandowski remained decisive in their comeback, registering two shots on target in 25 minutes of gameplay.
Fans took to X to react to Robert Lewandowski's performance, with many appreciating his crucial goal that gave Barcelona the 2-1 lead. One X user wrote:
"It's just ridiculous how easy this all is for Lewandowski. Legit feels like he can go for another 3-4 years."
Culers further shared their thoughts on the Polish legend's incredible performance:
Fans continued to share their thoughts on the game:
Note: All in-game statistics were taken from SofaScore as of writing and are subject to change per the website's prerogative.
"The season is very long" - Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski makes feelings clear after 3-1 win over Real Oviedo
In the post-match press conference, Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski shared his thoughts after starring in their 3-1 win over Real Oviedo. He also confirmed his physical condition has improved now after starting the season with an injury. He said (via Barca Universal):
"I have patience, I’m not in a rush. The season is very long, we have a lot of matches. And for me, the most important thing is that when I play, I always want to do what I love and what I want to do: score goals and help my team in the end. I feel now that I’m in very good physical condition too. And for the team as well, it’s very important that we all stay injury-free, and then we are stronger."
Despite suffering from a muscle injury at the beginning of the season in August, Robert Lewandowski has been crucial to Barcelona. The Pole has scored thrice in five LaLiga games, despite not being a starter in either of the matches.