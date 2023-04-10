"Ridiculously clutch all season" "Saved the title" - Arsenal star gets branded 'truly elite' for his world-class performance against Liverpool 

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale earned plaudits for his last-ditch full-stretch save during the Premier League away clash against Liverpool on Sunday, April 9. The match at Anfield ended in a 2-2 draw.

Just as it looked like Mohamed Salah might have found the winner deep in injury time, Ramsdale pulled off a magnificent stop to deny the Egyptian.

First-half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli gave the Gunners a healthy two-goal cushion. Salah pulled one back for the Merseysiders in the 42nd minute.

The prolific Egyptian, however, missed a second-half penalty. Roberto Firmino eventually restored parity with his goal in the 87th minute of the match.

Salah almost gave Liverpool the lead for the first time in the match as his late effort was goalbound. Ramsdale, however, produced a fingertip save to deny the attacker.

The Englishman has been reliable between the sticks so far this season. In 33 matches, he has managed to keep 13 clean sheets.

Fans on Twitter lauded his performance against the Reds. One fan wrote:

"If Arsenal win the league, it’s because of Aaron Ramsdale. Ridiculously clutch all season.."

Another fan wrote:

"That Ramsdale save probably saved the title there I can’t lie."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Ramsdale's stunning save against Liverpool:

C @AFC_Carys Aaron Ramsdale is the reason we aren’t out the title race. They should’ve won, I’m catching my breath man Aaron Ramsdale is the reason we aren’t out the title race. They should’ve won, I’m catching my breath man

Samuel @SamueILFC If Arsenal win the league, it’s because of Aaron Ramsdale. Ridiculously clutch all season. If Arsenal win the league, it’s because of Aaron Ramsdale. Ridiculously clutch all season.

Rory Talks Football @Rory_Talks_Ball 🧤 This is the save of the season from Ramsdale



The disrespect on this keeper is outrageous, truly elite 🧤 This is the save of the season from RamsdaleThe disrespect on this keeper is outrageous, truly elite https://t.co/WByaBy2hf4

TS🍇🇧🇷 @Trujista That Ramsdale save probably saved the title there I can’t lie That Ramsdale save probably saved the title there I can’t lie

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard lauded Aaron Ramsdale

Speaking to the media after the pulsating Premier League clash, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard heaped praise on Aaron Ramsdale for his spectacular performance.

The Norwegian attacking midfielder said (via football.london):

"It was a crazy game. We started really good. The first 40 minutes before they scored we controlled the game. After their goal the game changed a bit and we didn't manage to keep the ball."

He added:

"They created a lot of chances. Aaron [Ramsdale] was very good back there and saved us. Frustrated not to win but we have to take the point and move on. Against this team you need to be very good on the ball. If you give away the ball they will run at you and the fans create momentum."

The Gunners will take on West Ham United next on Sunday, April 16, in a Premier League away clash.

Poll : 0 votes