“Right now, I feel very good" - Luis Suarez provides fitness update after joining former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

New Inter Miami attacker Luis Suarez has said that he feels good after reuniting with his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.

The 36-year-old Uruguay international arrived at the MLS side on a free transfer in December last year, as announced by the Herons. Since leaving Barca in 2020, Suarez turned out for Atletico Madrid in La Liga, and Club Nacional and Gremio in the Brasileiro Serie A.

Coming off a 26-goal season with Gremio, Suarez allayed any concerns about his fitness as he also opened up about reuniting with Messi at Inter Miami ahead of their pre-season tour.

“Right now, I feel very good," said Suarez (as per GOAL). "I don’t need anything other than normal physical therapy that all players get in the pre-season. I was able to train with no discomfort, and that made me happy.”

“In 2018-19 we were winning everything together and figuring we would all retire together there (at Barcelona). But I left first, and the others followed one by one. To be together again says a lot about our friendship. We will try to enjoy and win, as we did in Barcelona, because we all have the same competitive DNA.”

Suarez had 26 goals and 17 assists in 53 games across competitions for Gremio in 2023. The Brazilian side finished second in the league but won the Campeonato Gaucho and Recopa Gaucha.

How did Inter Miami teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez fare together at Barcelona?

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were part of Barcelona's famed MSN troicka, along with Neymar from 2014 to 2017. Following the Brazilian's move to PSG in 2017, Suarez stayed back for three more years with Messi.

Messi and Suarez enjoyed a lot of collective success at the Camp Nou. In 258 games together (both on the pitch at the same time), the duo combined for 99 joint goal contributions. Messi converted 56 assists from Suarez, who received 43 assists from the former.

Together, the Inter Miami duo won four La Liga titles and the 2014-15 continental treble as Barca enjoyed a period of incredible success. Suarez left for Atletico in 2020 before Messi followed suit in 2021, joining PSG on a free transfer.