"Right now I don't think" - Sven-Goran Eriksson explains why Manchester United should not sign PSV star Cody Gakpo

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has advised Manchester United to steer clear of PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo and sign a prolific striker like Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane.

Gakpo, 23, has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in Europe with his fine outings at both club and country levels. He has netted 13 goals and contributed 17 assists in 24 overall games for PSV this season, attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

Earlier this summer, the Netherlands international was heavily linked with the Red Devils prior to Antony's £86 million switch to Old Trafford.

Speaking to Betway, Eriksson backed Gakpo to shine in the Premier League amid speculations about his immediate future. He elaborated:

"Cody Gakpo would be very good for the Premier League and I'm certain he wouldn't need that much time to adapt to the Premier League. The thing is that many clubs will have been watching him thirty or forty times now at the World Cup."

However, Eriksson insisted that Erik ten Hag's side should target Kane as he is a suitable replacement for Ronaldo, who was released on a mutual agreement earlier last month. He added:

"Cristiano Ronaldo has gone now and Manchester United need an out and out number nine and Harry Kane seems the perfect fit. Kane could be impossible to get but they have to get something similar. Right now I don't think Gakpo is the profile they need."

Kane, who has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich next summer, has been a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League for the past decade. So far, he has scored a whopping 261 goals and laid out 62 assists in 408 games across all competitions for Spurs.

On the other hand, Manchester United are in dire need of a first-choice striker after Ronaldo's departure. While Anthony Martial has been plagued with injuries, Marcus Rashford is not a natural number nine.

Cody Gakpo comments on his future amid Manchester United transfer rumours

During a pre-match press conference, Cody Gakpo was asked for his opinion on the recent transfer talks involving himself. He said (via GOAL):

"Right now, I'm busy with the Dutch team. I'll see what happens in the winter. In football, anything is possible. I'm focused now on the World Cup. It's always nice to hear but I just focus here and do my best. I don't get shy about the rumours. But it's a team sport, it's not about one person. I prefer it to be about the team."

Gakpo, who has impressed with three goals in three 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage matches for the Netherlands, continued:

"It's nice things that people write, but I'm not too concerned with that. I'm not surprised. I know what I'm capable of but it's always a challenge to reach your highest level, that's possible. I'm not there yet. I can improve in a lot of things."

