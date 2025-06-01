"Right now we are not looking for that position" - Barcelona director Deco confirms club will not reinforce squad in key area

Deco has confirmed that Barcelona will not be making a move for Viktor Gyokeres. The Catalan club's sporting director has stated that they are satisfied with Robert Lewandowski and do not require additional players in that position.

Speaking to A Bola, Deco revealed that he was not interested in discussing Barcelona's targets and plans. However, he praised Gyokeres but shut down any rumors of the club's interest and said:

"I'm not going to talk about the transfer market here, because it's not the right time. I came to talk about something else. He (Gyökeres) is a fantastic player who has scored many goals in recent years in Sporting, but right now we are not looking for that position. We already have Lewandowski playing as a No9, so that's not a position we're looking for."

The quotes come just hours after Lewandowski confirmed plans to stay at the Catalan side. He said via Football Espana:

“I’ve won more than 30 titles in my career. But I’m ready for more. It’s not an issue for me. I’ll stay next season. Right now, all I have on my mind is Barcelona. Our team will be even better next season.”

Barcelona won the league title and Copa Del Rey in the 2024/25 season. Lewandowski played a key role but missed out on the Oichichi to Kylian Mbappe.

Viktor Gyokeres left doors open amid Barcelona and Arsenal interest

Viktor Gyokeres spoke to the media earlier this season and admitted that he was not sure where he would be playing next season. The striker added that he was happy at Sporting CP but was not shutting down the rumors linking him to an exit. He said via GOAL:

"It's football, I'm still here. I don't know what's going to happen. Nobody can predict the future. I'm very happy, it was a game that went well for us. Very happy to score and win. It's what we wanted. Incredible. We can see the support we've had. So many people in the streets, not just today, but even when it's raining in November and December. It's incredible when there are so many people. Now we want to celebrate together."

Arsenal are said to be leading the race to sign him this summer. However, they have switched focus to Benjamin Sesko, leaving Manchester United are the possible destination for Gyokeres.

