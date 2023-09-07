"Right for all parties next summer" - Jamie Carragher predicts when he expects Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher expects Mohamed Salah to leave the club next summer.

The Egyptian superstar has been nothing short of a phenomenon since joining the Reds from Roma prior to the 2017-18 season.

He has scored 188 goals and provided 81 assists in 309 appearances across all competitions, establishing himself as the club's fifth-highest goal-scorer in history.

Salah is still contracted with the Reds for another two seasons, but has been of massive interest to Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad nearly all summer. The Saudi club have attempted to sign him multiple times, including submitting a reported £150 million bid recently, which was immediately rejected.

Jurgen Klopp and co. have no interest in selling their talisman, especially with the Premier League transfer window closing on September 1. However, the SPL window closes today (September 7), meaning Al-Ittihad could still submit staggering bid of £215 million, as reported by various outlets.

Carragher believes Salah will stay this season but the Reds will likely have to let him leave next summer. He said (via talkSPORT):

“I think the feeling amongst most Liverpool supporters is that we’ve maybe got him for one more season. Rather than let him go now at the start of a new season with no chance of actually bringing someone in right away. But I think for all parties it almost feels right next summer where Liverpool you think would still get a substantial transfer fee."

He added:

“Liverpool would have Salah this season and give him a great opportunity for success and then Liverpool would have 12 months of thinking maybe someone, if there’s somebody out there who could possibly replace him."

Replacing a player of Salah's caliber will be no easy feat for Jurgen Klopp. But it's very likely that Al-Ittihad will come knocking again in the upcoming transfer windows, not giving the Reds many options.

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool have made a bright start to their 2023-24 campaign

Despite being linked to Al-Ittihad all summer, Mohamed Salah has maintained his fine form at Liverpool this season. The Reds are currently third in the Premier League table, having accumulated 10 points from four appearances.

The Merseysiders were held to a 1-1 draw away at Chelsea to kick off their campaign. However, they bounced back the next week with a 3-1 home win against Bournemouth, despite being down to 10 men.

The Reds showed a lot of grit once again against Newcastle away, securing a narrow 2-1 win despite being down to 10 men again after Virgil Van Dijk's sending-off in the first half. They then comfortably defeqted Aston Villa 3-0 at home.

Salah has found himself on the scoresheet twice and provided two assists in four appearances so far. He will be aiming to continue his form against Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 16 after the international break.