Rio Ferdinand praises Real Madrid's treatment of club legends after Sergio Ramos farewell ceremony

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has praised Real Madrid's gesture following Sergio Ramos' departure from the club. Real Madrid arranged for a special farewell ceremony for Ramos which featured all the trophies the 35-year-old defender won during his time at the Bernabeu.

Ferdinand took to Twitter to praise Real Madrid's treatment of the defender, who left the club as one of the all-time greats.

Ferdinand tweeted:

"The way Real Madrid present their Galactico signings and the legends when they leave really amplifies their status as one of the go-to clubs. They lead the way in doing these two things."

Sergio Ramos spent 16 seasons at Real Madrid, winning 22 trophies, including five La Liga titles and four Champions League titles.

The former England international believes Real Madrid's treatment of their legends is one of the reasons young players jump at the opportunity to move to the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid's farewell ceremony for Sergio Ramos was attended by his family along with the club's board of directors to celebrate a remarkable career which saw Ramos make 671 appearances across 16 seasons.

Real Madrid to lose Sergio Ramos on a free transfer

Despite having a wonderful career at Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos has decided to leave the club on a free transfer. The club and the player failed to agree upon a new deal, leaving Ramos no choice but to leave Los Blancos.

The 35-year-old defender had an injury-hit 2020-21 season which saw him make only 15 league appearances. Ramos, as a result, wasn't selected in Spain's Euro 2020 squad.

I never thought this day would come, but everything has a beginning and an end. pic.twitter.com/B4IlwQ4pBJ — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) June 17, 2021

Despite his age, there are a host of clubs interested in signing Sergio Ramos this summer. Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City have all shown interest in the experienced defender.

