Rio Ferdinand backs England to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup and names the only team that can stop them in Qatar 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has backed England to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, adding that only Brazil are capable of stopping Gareth Southgate’s men in their tracks.

England have been in impressive form at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They clinched seven points from three Group B fixtures, finishing as group winners ahead of USA. Then they took on African champions Senegal in the last 16 and bagged a commanding 3-0 victory. Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, and Bukayo Saka each scored a goal to take England through to the quarter-finals where they will face France.

Ferdinand, however, is not worried about the FIFA World Cup holders and thinks that England will breeze past them if they can keep Kylian Mbappe quiet. On his ‘FIVE’ YouTube channel, the former England international said:

“I watched France play [Poland] before the England game and I had them down as one of my favorites. But they’ve got five first-team players missing so it’s a weakened France team. Having watched that game, I hold zero amounts of fear for France. The only fear is Kylian Mbappe.

“They didn’t show me anything yesterday, they rely on individuals. If England can contain Mbappe, I don’t see it being a problem against France. England played against the African champions [Senegal] by the way. France beat Poland, who have been so poor in this tournament. England are the better team, 100%. I think England are going to win the World Cup.”

Ferdinand then spoke about five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil, claiming that they had the players to shatter England’s World Cup dream.

“The only team I think can go toe to toe with England is Brazil. They’ve got the personality and the characters to do that. They’ve got hardened European players,” Ferdinand added.

“I see weaknesses all over the place in the other teams and I think England can physically dominate the other teams.”

Brazil proved their mettle in emphatic 4-1 victory over South Korea in 2022 FIFA World Cup last 16

Brazil and South Korea squared off in the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Stadium 974 on Monday (5 December). Tite’s men played eye-popping football in the first half, scoring four goals.

Vinicius Junior opened the scoring with a confident finish in the seventh minute. Six minutes later, Neymar scored his first goal in Qatar from the penalty spot. Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta were the next two players to get on the scoresheet, taking their opportunities superbly in the 29th and 36th minutes, respectively.

GOAL @goal Brazil put on a show for Pele Brazil put on a show for Pele ❤️ https://t.co/gKbNiC8vFK

Seung-Ho Paik reduced the deficit with a stunning outside-the-box strike in the 76th minute but a comeback never seemed to be on the cards. The game ended 4-1 at Stadium 974, setting up a mouth-watering quarter-final clash between Brazil and Croatia on 9 December.

