Rio Ferdinand bursts into laughter as Arsenal star is compared to Manchester United’s Casemiro 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand guffawed after being told that Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is a better player than Casemiro.

The Englishman posted a video on Twitter previewing his show, Vibe With Five, where he asked his co-host Joel Baya:

“I’ve just seen a graph, are you filming? I’ve just seen a graph or a table, or something. It says to us… you’ll see it in the thing, Partey or Casemiro, who are you going for?”

When Baya picked Partey, Ferdinand was astonished and could not hold back his laughter. The Englishman's co-host was seen holding a piece of paper containing statistics that compared the two midfielders as Ferdinand continued to laugh. While pointing to the sheet of paper, Baya said:

"Listen, listen, listen.... You see that? It's pretty much even."

Rio Ferdinand

Some things never change



This guy is telling me Partey is better than Casemiro 🫣



Manchester United signed Casemiro last summer from Real Madrid in a deal worth £70 million. The Brazilian midfielder has registered 14 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils this term, recording two goals and as many assists.

Partey, meanwhile, has also made 14 league appearances for Arsenal this season, recording two goals as well. The similarity between the two midfielders' statistics was the basis for Ferdinand's co-host's decision to choose Partey over Casemiro.

Arsenal have had an exceptional 2022-23 Premier League campaign under manager Mikel Arteta. The Gunners find themselves atop the league table and are five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have had a great season as well under manager Erik ten Hag and are fourth in the standings.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag outlines his plan for Arsenal fixture

Ten Hag has laid out his plans for Manchester United's upcoming important league fixtures against Manchester City and Arsenal. The Dutch boss insists that such encounters will be physically demanding of the players.

Ten Hag said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think first of all it's about that we keep the freshness. There are so many games and I think with one or two players I could see the load was high, so we have to also make sure we get the right balance in load and relaxation and the players keep fresh for the good games that are coming, good challenges."

In order for Erik ten Hag to become the first Manchester United coach to win 7 successive Premier League matches since Sir Alex Ferguson, his side will have to defeat Manchester City at Old Trafford, then Palace and Arsenal both away from home.

He claimed that the players need to take responsibility for their recovery as they would be high-intensity games. He said:

"We know when you want to face the big games - City, Arsenal, also Leeds - your physical performance has to be top. So that is what we have to work for, that is a responsibility first for the player - what are they doing in their free time to get ready for the next game because they've got to be tough, they've got to be high intensity."

Ten Hag added:

"And then when we play in the discipline we have a chance to win those games also and we've already proved."

Manchester United will face Manchester City on January 14 at home before facing Arsenal at the Emirates on January 22.

