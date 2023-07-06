Rio Ferdinand calls out Jamie Carragher after Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard joins Saudi Arabian club

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was called out by Rio Ferdinand after Steven Gerrard completed a move to the Saudi Pro League to manage Al-Ettifaq.

Ferdinand said that Carragher was silent about his former teammate's decision to join Al-Ettifaq, having criticized Premier League players for considering moves to the Saudi Pro League earlier.

After reports emerged last month linking Bernardo Silva with a move to Saudi Arabia, Carragher had stated "this sports-washing needs to be stopped."

Speaking about the matter via his FIVE channel's Twitter account, Ferdinand said:

"Jamie Carragher, where are you man? I heard a lot of talk, a lot of negativity about Saudi. Oh, Bernardo Silva, I can't believe it. Oh, it's a disgrace. It needs investigating this league, etc..."

The Manchester United legend added:

"Steven Gerrard's gone. You used to carry his boots and his bags to Anfield to games. Your boy is gone over there. I haven't heard a peep out of you. I've not heard how disappointed you are. I want see him say, 'I can't believe Stevie's gone there.'"

Ferdinand continued:

"I am actually buzzing for any of the guys who have gone out to Saudi. Because it's Saudi, people are going mad. But all these other countries and leagues, over the years, have done exactly the same thing."

Watch Rio Ferdinand call out Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher:

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson linked with a move to join Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq to join his former teammate Steven Gerrard at the Middle-Eastern club.

Henderson, 33, remains a key player for the Reds. However, given the signings of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, he could get a reduced role in Jurgen Klopp's side next season.

Speaking about Henderson potentially moving to the SPL, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy told talkSPORT:

“(Jordan Henderson leaving) would surprise me. Unless (there is) an honest conversation with Jurgen Klopp about the number of games he is going to play or not. Jordan still looks physically brilliant."

Murphy added:

“He still looks like he has loads to give. He would still be in my Liverpool first XI, 100 percent. Absolutely 100 percent. I would be really surprised (if he joined Gerrard in Saudi Arabia)."

While Henderson is certainly not in his prime years anymore, he still made 43 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side last season. The German tactician also values Henderson's leadership qualities and thus, might want to keep him for another season.

