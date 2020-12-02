Rio Ferdinand claims Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum is underrated

Rio Ferdinand has singled out Georginio Wijnaldum for praise, claiming that Liverpool do not appreciate the midfielder's "selfless" style of play. The former Manchester United defender was talking on BT Sport last light when Liverpool took on Ajax in the Champions League at Anfield.

The Premier League legend believes that a lot of people have underrated the Dutchman. He added that Wijnaldum was the complete package looking at the way he attacks for Netherlands and defends for Liverpool. Ferdinand said:

"I got to be honest: I love this player. He's very selfless, his intelligence, he's underrated completely because he can play every single midfield position in that central area. He's plays a No.10 role for Holland, the way he defends here [for Liverpool]."

"We do get players who play with in your career, who fans probably don't appreciate as much, because on the pitch you know how much work they're getting through, how valuable they are."

Georginio Wijnaldum's contract situation at Liverpool

Georginio Wijnaldum's contract at Liverpool expires at the end of the season, and no word has come out on a renewal.

The midfielder has refused to talk about his contract expiring and has clearly stated that only Liverpool will comment on the situation. While speaking to Dutch outlet Het Parool, Georginio Wijnaldum said:

"I can't say anything about that. Just ask Liverpool those questions. Don't they answer? I cannot say anything about it, including whether or not there is talk of a new contract between me and Liverpool. Sorry."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has not hinted at a contract renewal yet. However, the manager has praised the midfielder saying:

"It's all between us and the player, it's all good in the moment. All fine. Gini looked very good in pre-season, played a couple of good seasons for us. So that's all I can say about that."

Rumors suggest that Liverpool are planning to offer Georginio Wijnaldum a new long-term contract soon. The Reds reportedly want to keep him at the club and are also willing to provide him a 40% increase on his current wages.

Barcelona were rumored to be interested in signing the 30-year-old this summer but nothing materialized.