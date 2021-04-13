Rio Ferdinand claims Manchester United should make a move for Everton star in the summer

Rio Ferdinand has stated that Manchester United should try to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the summer.

The former Manchester United captain claims should Manchester United fail in their chase for Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, the Everton star would be a ‘fantastic’ signing.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has enjoyed a sensational season with Everton in the Premier League. The 24-year-old has scored 14 times in the league and is currently in fifth place in the scoring charts. He has a tally of 19 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

Premier League pundit and former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand believes the Red Devils should try to snap up the England international in the summer window.

Rio Ferdinand identifies Erling Haaland and Harry Kane alternative for United - Dominic Calvert-Lewin #mufc https://t.co/eTbQ1LHLvf pic.twitter.com/SFDstUvx3f — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) April 13, 2021

When asked who Manchester United should target besides Erling Haaland, Ferdinand said:

"Listen, Dominic Calvert-Lewin for me, I love him. I’ve watched a lot of Everton this year and he’s one that unnerves defenders. He’s not one you want to play against week in, week out. He’s aggressive, he attacks the ball. He’s got into the England squad by scoring loads of goals in and around the six-yard box."

"I think he would be a fantastic signing for Manchester United. It’s one out of left field a little bit but I think he’d have a big impact. He would get on the end of the things created by Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford, Greenwood," added Ferdinand. (per Metro)

Manchester United keen on signing a new striker

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United’s hunt for a new striker continues amidst doubts over Anthony Martial’s ability to spearhead the club’s attack. While Edinson Cavani has proven to be more reliable in attack, his future at Old Trafford currently hangs in the balance after his father revealed he could quit the club this summer.

The Red Devils have been linked with a few big-name strikers ahead of the summer window, with Erling Haaland repeatedly linked with the club.

England captain and Tottenham striker Harry Kane has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer. However, with both players are valued at around £150m, Manchester United might be forced to land a cheaper alternative.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored 0.56 non-penalty goals p90 in the Premier League this season, the most of any striker to have played 1,500+ minutes.



Become such a reliable goal scorer. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/AsOyf2YLrv — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 12, 2021

Reports claim Everton will listen to offers above £80m for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and this could prove to be an excellent piece of business for both clubs. With all 14 of his Premier League goals scored in the penalty area, the 24-year-old could provide an attacking threat in the box that Manchester United desires.