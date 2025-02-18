Rio Ferdinand delivers verdict on whether Manchester United should sack Ruben Amorim amid club's dismal form

Rio Ferdinand has offered his honest opinion on whether Manchester United should sack Ruben Amorim. The Red Devils have been in terrible form under the Portuguese tactician's leadership this season.

United find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League table, languishing in 15th. They are 15 points adrift of the top four and 12 points separate them from the relegation zone.

Amorim took over the reins at Old Trafford in November after the club parted ways with Erik ten Hag. However, he has failed to turn things around at Manchester United.

The former Sporting CP boss has won just four games in the Premier League since his appointment and has come under intense scrutiny for United's performances. With the club closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League spots, there have been doubts about his future with the English giants.

Former Manchester United center-back Rio Ferdinand has taken to social media to share his thoughts on the matter. During a Q&A he hosted on his X account, Ferdinand was asked by a fan:

"Do you think getting rid of coach is the best option or we stick to the coach and push the Club to support him with right players during the transfer window came?"

To which, he replied:

"No - coach stays!"

United will next face Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Saturday (February 22).

"They are a bizarre team at times" - Gary Neville speaks on Ruben Amorim's time at Manchester United so far

Gary Neville has offered his two cents on how Ruben Amorim has fared so far during his time at Manchester United. The pundit criticized the Red Devils for their inconsistent performances this season.

Amorim immediately implemented a 3-4-3 formation after taking charge of the club, a tactical departure from Erik ten Hag's preferred four at the back.

Neville admitted that he was initially excited at the prospect of the change in setup but now finds them unpredictable. The former Manchester United right-back said on Sky Sports:

''I thought it would be so much better when he came. I thought they would actually adapt to the three at the back. I thought it’d be a new idea; give them a bit more strength. I don’t think any of them are good enough to play in a center-back pairing. I think the midfield’s a bit weak."

"So, I thought the idea of having three of them at the back, maybe five at times, would give them a platform be able to build off. But when you look at Manchester United, you still look at game to game. You have not idea what you’re going to get. You have no idea what you’re going to see today. And they are a bizarre team at times.’’

