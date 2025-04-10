Rio Ferdinand explains what Kylian Mbappe must do to get ‘grace’ like Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Football pundit Rio Ferdinand believes Kylian Mbappe needs to turn up in big games to get close to Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy at Real Madrid. He believes the Frenchman cannot be compared with the Portuguese superstar and Lionel Messi yet, and still has a long way to go.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand detailed what Mbappe needed to do for Los Blancos to build a legacy for himself. He also recalled his experience while playing with Ronaldo at Manchester United and said:

"I don't think you can carry players at the top level. It just doesn't happen. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are anomalies [in this case], they are different and you can carry them to a certain extent. But you need a team that is built to do that. Is Kylian Mbappe in that class? No, he's not. That is no disrespect to him, but no one is in that class [like Ronaldo and Messi].

"If you've got a great player who is delivering 33 goals in the definitive moments [then teammates won't mind carrying him]. If I know that when the moment comes in the biggest games, I'm looking at you and you can deliver, everyone will go, 'listen, it is what it is [and we don't mind running the extra mile for you]. But I don't think they are there with Kylian Mbappe just yet. He's not been there long enough, he's not proved that yet in the big games for them to be able to say that."

He added:

"Time will tell us, I don't think we can say that after one season. That's what happened in my team with Cristiano Ronaldo. All of our team would run a little more because we knew if we could get the ball to Ronaldo he could do something that decides the game. To get that grace, you've got to be that guy in the biggest moments."

Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 after running down his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He has since scored 33 goals this season across competitions, but failed to get on the scoresheet as his side went down 3-0 to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday, April 8.

Cristiano Ronaldo offered to help Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to La Sexta earlier this season and offered to help Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe. The Al Nassr star claimed that he would have taught the Real Madrid striker how to play as a number nine as he learnt the trade while he was at the club.

He said (via GOAL):

"If I were at Real Madrid I would teach him to play as a nine. Because I wasn't a striker. I got used to playing as a striker. I used to play on the wing and people forget. Kylian shouldn't be a typical striker. If I were him, I would play more or less like Cristiano Ronaldo plays as a striker."

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018 after spending nine seasons at the club. He scored 450 times for Los Blancos in his 438 matches, winning LaLiga twice and four UEFA Champions League trophies.

