Rio Ferdinand explains why Manchester United attacker suits international football better than the Premier League

Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho should be picked for England as he would be better suited to international football.

The 22-year-old winger endured a difficult first season at Old Trafford last season as he scored just three league goals in 29 appearances. As a result, he was left out of Gareth Southgate's squad for the Nations League and has only played for his country once since the European Championship final last summer.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Jadon Sancho on Instagram Jadon Sancho on Instagram ❤️ https://t.co/xODFcK26KU

Sancho has enjoyed more success this term with Manchester United, scoring three times in eight appearances in all competitions so far. But despite scoring just three times in 23 caps for England, Ferdinand believes the former Borussia Dortmund winger would be an ideal pick to go to the World Cup later this year.

The former England defender told the FIVE podcast (as per The Mail):

"Yeah I would have picked Sancho, given what he’s been doing at the beginning of the season.

"Sancho probably suits international football more than the Premier League. Arguably you could say that, the way he plays. I don’t know why Southgate hasn’t picked him."

Man United News @ManUtdMEN



Sancho then celebrated with them after scoring v Sheriff ️



jacob_manunited Jadon Sancho's lovely interaction with young fan Jacob, who gifted him a pair of personalised shin pads.Sancho then celebrated with them after scoring v Sheriffjacob_manunited Jadon Sancho's lovely interaction with young fan Jacob, who gifted him a pair of personalised shin pads.Sancho then celebrated with them after scoring v Sheriff 🙌❤️️📷 jacob_manunited https://t.co/PoWfijEvwW

Pundit feels Jadon Sancho is now proving his worth at Manchester United

The tricky winger has certainly improved this season under Erik ten Hag and pundit Noel Whelan believes that he is proving his doubters wrong after a difficult first season.

The former Leeds United and Middlesbrough striker told Football Insider:

"My understanding is that Man United spent so many years trying to get him, then they did, and he’s had to spend time adjusting to the Premier League. It’s competitive, much more so than the Bundesliga, so maybe he needed a bit of time.

“The fact that the other players around him weren’t confident, there were managers coming and going, the players had no idea how to play – these things all worked against him.

"Now they’ve got a direction and a manager who is working hard – and the players are buying into it. Sancho is doing his part and stepping up to the plate. Even Rashford has upped his game.”

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has uploaded a telling post to his social media after being left out of the England squad for UEFA Nations League action. dlvr.it/SZ2PFX Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has uploaded a telling post to his social media after being left out of the England squad for UEFA Nations League action. dlvr.it/SZ2PFX

Manchester United have enjoyed an upturn in form recently and have won their last four Premier League matches. However, Sancho faces an uphill battle to get into the England squad with the likes of Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling all ahead of him in Gareth Southgate's pecking order.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far