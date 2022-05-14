Rio Ferdinand explains why Manchester United should snub making an approach for Kalvin Phillips

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has advised the Red Devils not to make a move for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The Premier League giants have endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign and have therefore appointed Dutch tactician Erik ten Hag as their new manager. The 52-year-old is expected to overhaul United's squad this summer.

United's lack of quality in midfield has been one of the major reasons for their downfall this season. A top quality midfielder might be a summer target for the Red Devils.

Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips was one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League last season. He helped his side finish ninth in the league table. He also played a key role in the Three Lions' run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 last summer.

The 26-year-old's involvement has been limited this season due to a hamstring injury which kept him out of action for nearly four months.

According to Manchester Evenings News, the Red Devils have begun negotiations with Leeds for Phillips.

Ferdinand believes United should drop their interest in the midfielder due to the rivalry between them and Leeds and because Phillips is a 'Leeds boy'.

Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five Youtube Channel:

"I don't think Kalvin Phillips is a name that should be associated with Manchester United. I just think he's a Leeds boy. The rivalry between the fans, his family are all there. It's different to when I left, I had no family in Leeds other than my cousin. It wasn't a problem for them. It was very different. I don't see Kalvin Phillips going to Manchester United. If he does it will be the biggest surprise."

Leeds United currently sit in 18th place in the Premier League table, level on points with 17th-placed Burnley, who have a game in hand over Jesse Marsch's side.

The Whites are at risk of being relegated from England's top flight this season. Kalvin Phillips might therefore want to leave Elland Road and make to move to one of the league's top clubs this summer.

Manchester United could switch their attention to Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves

Manchester United are interested in Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves as well as a potential midfield option.

Ruben Neves has arguably been one of the most consistent midfielders in the Premier League over the last four years. He has made 140 Premier League appearances for Wolves, scoring 15 goals.

His composure on the ball, passing, creativity, tenacity, and eye for a spectacular goal make him the ideal transfer target for Manchester United. According to the Birminghammail, the Premier League giants are expected to make a 'big offer' for the Portugal international this summer.

The opportunity to play alongside his international teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes could prove to be an enticing one for Neves.

