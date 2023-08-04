Rio Ferdinand feels Marcus Rashford must do what Liverpool superstar does to reach ‘elite’ level

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has expressed his admiration for Mohamed Salah's incredible goal-scoring prowess at Liverpool. The former defender pointed to the Egyptian maestro as the benchmark for Red Devils' talisman Marcus Rashford.

Throughout his six seasons with the Reds, Salah has consistently dominated as the club's leading goal-scorer. Now, he inches ever closer to the remarkable milestone of 200 Liverpool goals and cementing his status as one of the club's greatest-ever players.

Despite Ferdinand's iconic association with Manchester United, he has readily acknowledged Salah's position at an 'elite level'. While discussing Marcus Rashford on the SDS YouTube channel, Ferdinand candidly told the forward what he must do to achieve new heights, referring to Salah (via RousingTheKop):

“They are similar positions [Rashford and Salah] and the output that Salah has been putting out for all these years has been crazy. If we’re talking about being elite level, Rashford has got to get to those types of numbers and being able to take a game away from a team with big moments.”

Mohamed Salah's rise to fame and global recognition is undeniable. The Egyptian forward's impact on the pitch has transformed him into an internationally acclaimed sports icon. Marcus Rashford now faces the challenge of emulating Salah's remarkable goal-scoring feats to reach the coveted 'elite level'.

The Manchester United forward came through the youth academy and has gone on to rack up 259 appearances for the Red Devils. He has impressed with 123 goals in all competitions so far, clearly behind Salah's 186 goals with Liverpool.

Liverpool could see their injured midfield duo return from injury in due course

The Reds have reason to celebrate as they receive a significant midfield boost ahead of the upcoming Premier League season. According to ThisIsAnfield, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are both expected to make their return to training on Saturday.

Thiago has been out of action since May due to a hip flexor injury that required surgery. Meanwhile, young talent Bajcetic missed the latter part of the previous season due to a stress response around the adductor.

The much-anticipated returns of Thiago and Bajcetic will surely lift the spirits at Anfield. Manager Jurgen Klopp will be delighted to have these key players back in contention, especially given the recent departures of midfield stalwarts Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

The absence of these experienced campaigners left the squad somewhat depleted in midfield, making the return of Thiago and Bajcetic all the more crucial. With the new Premier League campaign on the horizon, Klopp will be relieved to have additional options at his disposal, enhancing the team's depth.