Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Manchester United new signing Amad Diallo

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Amad Diallo can be a 'world beater' for his old club following discussions with United staff on the teenager's prospects.

Diallo completed his move to Manchester United from Atalanta last week in a deal worth £37 million.

The Old Trafford outfit shocked the world by agreeing to sign the 18-year-old on the final day of the summer transfer window in October.

Diallo has played just 59 minutes of professional football thus far in his young career, but reportedly impressed United officials with his displays in the UEFA Youth League.

A goal on his debut attracted the interest of Manchester United when he was just 17. The club have reportedly been in negotiations with Atalanta over a deal for the Ivorian for just over a year now.

Rio Ferdinand believes the club have a real talent on their hands. He told the FIVE Youtube channel:

"We just bought a kid from Atalanta and hopefully he does something [to boost United's season]. If you see his clips and speak to some of the people at the club that were involved in buying him, potentially this kid could be an absolute world beater."

"I think that's the thoughts of Manchester United people that they've unearthed... I'm not going to give him that pressure of Cristiano Ronaldo but nobody knew about Ronaldo when we bought him really other than people in Portugal."

"This kid seems quite similar in that sense. If you see his clips, and the way people talk about him then I think the world is his oyster if he applies himself right."

Rio Ferdinand makes Amad Diallo prediction after discussions with Man Utd staffhttps://t.co/2XEcwlFdOz pic.twitter.com/815Q5HY2k2 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 11, 2021

Advertisement

Manchester United view Mason Greenwood and Amad Diallo as the future of the club

Atalanta BC U19 v ACF Fiorentina U19 - Primavera TIM Supercup

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has always been a huge proponent of giving youngsters a chance. The Norwegian has been instrumental in the development of the likes of Mason Greenwood and Brandom Williams since he joined the club.

Solskjaer has also emphasized that United sign young players with potential to grow and develop into top-quality players for the next decade.

Safe to say Rio Ferdinand is excited to see Amad Diallo at Manchester United 💪 pic.twitter.com/r7CtaAfC21 — Goal (@goal) January 12, 2021

The club have reportedly signed Diallo with the view that he will partner fellow teenager Mason Greenwood in United's attack in the future.

Fans will be hoping the two can form a formidable partnership, much like Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney did when they joined Manchester United.