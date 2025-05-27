Rio Ferdinand highlights reason why ex-Manchester United star Scott McTominay isn’t being linked with £100 million transfer after Napoli heroics

Rio Ferdinand opined that former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is being unfairly overlooked in the world of high-profile football transfers due to his name and nationality. McTominay left United for Napoli last summer for a reported fee of €30.5 million (£25.56m).

Ad

In his late years at Old Trafford, McTominay found game time hard to come by, but immediately became a first-team regular in Naples. Not only did he secure his place as a first-team player, but he was also an integral player in the Napoli squad, helping them win the 2024-25 Serie A title.

In recognition of his impressive performances, Scott McTominay was named Serie A’s most valuable player (MVP), as he ended the campaign with 12 goals and four assists. He was also the club’s second top goalscorer behind Romelu Lukaku.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on his eponymous YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand believed that McTominay would command a fee of £100 million in the transfer market if he weren't Scottish. The former Manchester United defender said:

"If his name was McSaucio, he's going for £100 million. Because he's Scott McTominay and he's Scottish, nobody is talking about big fees or Real Madrid looking at him."

Ad

Ferdinand also claimed that McTominay was used in the wrong position during his time at Manchester United. He added:

“What an upturn in fortune. You've got to respect the way he’s gone about his business. He’s playing to type, not doing anything different from what we expect from him.

“The managers before didn’t play him in his best position. Manchester United have made a massive [mistake] in getting rid of him. He’s the type of player that you wanna keep. I wasn’t too sure if he’d start but he was definitely making an impact.”

Ad

Scott McTominay said he was ‘misprofiled’ at Manchester United

Scott McTominay himself had recently admitted that he was used in the wrong position while he was still at Manchester United.

He told The Athletic in an interview last month:

"When I got into the first team, I was quite misprofiled in where I was playing. It wasn't the fault of any coaches. My strengths have always been getting into the box, scoring goals, being a problem in there.

Ad

"But I was being used as a number six or as a centre-back, and that has never really been my game. But when you're playing for Manchester United and you're 20, you can't knock on the manager's door and say that you expect to be playing at number eight ahead of Paul Pogba. It's not realistic."

Scott McTominay grew through the ranks at United and was promoted to the senior team in 2017. In his seven years in the club's senior team, he made 37 goal contributions in 255 appearances across competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More