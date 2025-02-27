Rio Ferdinand hits out at Manchester United star for ‘terrible’ mistake in 3-2 win over Ipswich Town

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand slammed Andre Onana for his mistake against Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Wednesday. He also laid some blame on Patrick Dorgu for the visitors' opening goal at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils had a poor start in their Premier League clash against Ipswich. With the ball moving towards United's goal, left wing-back Dorgu appeared to be in control under pressure from Jaden Philogene. However, Onana came out of the goal and Dorgu's back pass evaded him. Philogene got on the loose ball and scored in an empty net.

During commentary on TNT Sports, Rio Ferdinand said (via The Peoples Person):

“A terrible start. I don’t think Dorgu, at any moment, looks up to sees where Onana is. Onana doesn’t need to come in. The full-back is in complete control and he can just hold his ground and let him play it back to him. But Dorgu doesn’t look, the awareness isn’t there and it’s pounced on. Ipswich took a deserved lead for pouncing on that lack of communication.”

Onana was also partially at blame for Ipswich's second goal as he failed to track a cross in the box before Philogene completed his brace.

The Cameroon international has been guilty of making many such errors during his time at Manchester United. He joined the club from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023 and has kept 21 clean sheets in 86 games for them.

Ten-men Manchester United secure 3 points against Ipswich Town

Jaden Philogene opened the scoring in the fourth minute for Ipswich after a mistake from Patrick Dorgu and Andre Onana. However, Sam Morsy's own goal in the 22nd minute restored parity. Matthijs de Ligt then put Manchester United in the lead four minutes later.

Dorgu was then sent off in the 43rd minute after a VAR intervention due to a high and late tackle on Omari Hutchinson. Philogene then equalized for Ipswich in the second minute of first-half stoppage time. Harry Maguire then rose the highest from a corner in the 47th minute to head in the winner for his side.

Both sides created a few chances in the remainder of the second half but couldn't trouble the scoreline. With the win, Manchester United moved to 14th place in the Premier League standings, behind Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference. Ipswich, meanwhile, remained in the relegation zone, sitting five points away from safety.

