Rio Ferdinand makes bold Champions League prediction involving Real Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has predicted European giants Real Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal's run in the UEFA Champions League. The Englishman made some bold changes to the predictions he made earlier in the 2024-25 campaign.

Ad

Liverpool finished atop the UCL league phase, winning seven and losing just one of their group-stage games. Arsenal finished third with six wins, a draw, and a loss, meaning that both sides secured direct qualification into the Round of 16.

On the other hand, Real Madrid struggled early on in the league phase, losing to Liverpool, Milan and Lille. They won four straight games after that, finishing in 11th place and overcoming Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 6-3 in the knockout phase to make the last 16.

Ad

Trending

Earlier this season, Ferdinand had claimed that Arne Slot's side were the favorites to win the competition. However, in his latest predictions, the Englishman predicted that Los Blancos would lift the coveted title, knocking the EPL leaders out in what would be a mouth-watering semi-final.

While it is not certain why the ex-defender changed his predictions, a theory suggests that the Reds' incredibly tough draw had a part to play. They have an uphill journey to the title, with potential faceoffs against Aston Villa in the quarter-final, either Real or Arsenal in the semi-final and Barcelona or Bayern Munich in the final awaiting them.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ferdinand also claimed that the incredible continental pedigree of Carlo Ancelotti's side would prove too much for Mikel Arteta's side. He predicted that the Gunners would lose to the Merengues at the quarter-final stage.

Real Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal have won the first legs of their respective UCL Round of 16 clashes

As it stands, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal are in a strong position to make the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Ad

The Gunners all but secured their position in the last eight with a 7-1 thumping of Dutch side PSV in Eindhoven. The win was an all-round effort, with as many as six players getting on the scoresheet.

Real Madrid secured a 2-1 win at home against city rivals Atletico Madrid. Goals from Rodrygo (4') and Julian Alvarez (32') canceled each other out in the first half before Brahim Diaz found a winner (55') early in the second period.

Ad

Liverpool struggled throughout their away leg against French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Alisson Becker made nine incredible saves and Harvey Elliott scored (87') with the Reds' only shot on target, eking out a 1-0 win for the six-time UCL winners.

The respective return legs are set to be played on March 11 and 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback