Rio Ferdinand makes huge Liverpool top-four claim after Nottingham Forest win

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has given Liverpool an outside chance of sneaking into the top four after their 3-2 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest at home on Saturday (April 22). Diogo Jota bagged a brace, while Mohamed Salah scored another.

Despite their win against Forest, the Merseysiders are seventh in the league with 50 points from 31 games. They trail fourth-placed Manchester United by nine points, having played a game more.

Following the win for Klopp's side, Ferdinand told FIVE (via HITC):

“Nottingham Forest put them under it. But Liverpool got through with it by hook or by crook. They could sneak into the top four; you know Liverpool.”

Klopp's side's form has been inconsistent this season, which they will need to change to secure a top-four finish. The Merseysiders next play West Ham United away in the Premier League on Wednesday (April 26).

Jurgen Klopp opens up on new role for Liverpool full-backs

Trent Alexander-Arnold has regained his form in a new role. The right-back has been deployed as a central midfielder in the last few games. Alexander-Arnold has found his rhythm in the middle of the park and has become one of the most creative players for the team.

Klopp was asked whether Arnold's new role has transformed left-back Andrew Robertson's role, too, in the team. The German manager responded (via GOAL):

"It changed the role slightly, that's clear. We cannot have one full-back in the centre of the field and the other one constantly high up on the left side. That's difficult. So Robbo has to judge the situations when he can be involved.

"He's obviously a very experienced player, a very smart player, and he knows when we need him there. Today, it was a bit of a mix because we needed as well width and depth. That means, from time to time, he had to be high – but that just depends on the moment and the situation."

Alexander-Arnold bagged an assistagainst Forest. The Liverpool star's range of passing has always been an admirable quality, and he's getting to showcase that more in midfield.

Poll : 0 votes