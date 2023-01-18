Rio Ferdinand makes interesting claim involving Thomas Partey and Casemiro ahead of Manchester United vs Arsenal clash

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Casemiro is a better player than Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey. The Englishman insists that the Ghana international cannot be compared to the Brazilian in terms of defensive attributes.

Speaking on his Vibe With Five podcast, Ferdinand said (via the Daily Mail):

"I think the importance to their teams...you could argue both sides quite equally. But then, when you through the stats in Casemiro wipes him away. I don't think Partey is good enough defensively to do what Casemiro is doing. I don't think he has the impact defensively for Man United."

However, the former England international also praised Partey for his impressive performances for Arsenal this season. Ferdinand added:

"On the ball, he's doing more. He's dictating play for Arsenal. He's actually playing passes I didn't know he had. His passing has been unbelievable."

Partey has been an integral aspect of Mikel Arteta's side this season. The Ghanaian midfielder has registered 15 Premier League appearances, scoring two goals.

The Gunners have had a stellar campaign in the English top tier this term. The north London outfit are leading the table by eight points, ahead of second-placed Manchester City, and have won 15 of their 18 fixtures this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are having a great season as well under manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils find themselves fourth in the standings, only one point below the Cityzens.

Manchester United signed Casemiro from Real Madrid for £70 million last summer. The Brazil international has fared well in the Premier League so far, recording two goals and three assists in 15 appearances.

Gary Neville predicts Arsenal to finish below Manchester United in the Premier League this season

Former Red Devils right-back Gary Neville believes the Gunners will not win the Premier League title this season, despite their current eight-point lead. The Englishman insists Manchester City remain favorites to defend the title as he predicts the Gunners will finish below Manchester United.

Neville said (via GOAL):

"They won't win the league. Manchester City will win the league, and I think Man Utd will finish second, and I know that will annoy Arsenal fans!"

He added:

"I'd rather Arsenal win the league than Man City. I think it would be absolutely sensational for the Premier League. I think about watching the Premier League, we've seen City sweep up, apart from Liverpool, over the past five years. To think Arsenal could come and win it, it adds to our league, it makes our league great. I'd love Man Utd to win it, but I don't think that's going to happen this season."

The Gunners will lock horns with Manchester United at the Emirates on January 22.

