Rio Ferdinand makes Jadon Sancho claim after Manchester United star releases explosive statement against Erik ten Hag

Rio Ferdinand thinks there are only two ways that the Jadon Sancho situation can play out at Manchester United after the winger released an explosive statement against manager Erik ten Hag.

Sancho was absent from the Red Devils' squad that lost 3-1 at Arsenal in the Premier Leaague on September 3. After the game, Ten Hag said that Sancho's level in training wasn't enough to convince him. The winger reciprocated by releasing an explosive statement to defend his stance.

Hence, the situation is a mess, and it looks like the Cristiano Ronaldo saga all over again when the Portuguese publicly hit out against the manager and ended up leaving the club.

Ferdinand suggests the same route for Sancho as he thinks either the player makes a move to the Saudi Pro League, whose transfer window is still open. The other alternative is that Sancho does not play for the remainder of the season. The former Manchester United defender said in a Twitter video:

"There's no way Jadon's putting out a statement like that if he hasn't, in his own eyes, performed well. Now that's the difference as well. It's like, on his chart, Jadon, I have trained alright. But the manager might have a certain standard."

He added:

"There's only one way that it ends right now, well, two ways. There's only one window open, and that's Saudi. Or, you're on the bench or not getting in the squad for the rest of the season."

What did Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho say in his statement?

Jadon Sancho was not happy at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's statement that his training performances were not good enough to get into the squad against Arsenal.

Sancho said that he has been performing well and urged fans not to believe everything they read on social media. His statement read:

"Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue. I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into. I've been a scapegoat for a long time, which isn't fair!"

Sancho added:

"All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team. I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so, which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!"

Jadon Sancho became one of the best youngsters in world football during his Borussia Dortmund stint. However, his career at Manchester United hasn't turned out the way he would have wanted it to.