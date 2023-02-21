Rio Ferdinand makes Premier League title race prediction after Arsenal win over Aston Villa

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has strongly backed Arsenal to win the Premier League this season. The Englishman has based his prediction on the Gunners' upcoming fixtures in the English top tier.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel (via The Boot Room):

“Arsenal are going to win the league. I think they are. I’ve just looked at their fixtures, it’s just thrown me to think that they’re going to win the league.”

The Gunners have already faced third-placed Manchester United and fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur twice this season. However, Mikel Arteta's men are yet to lock horns with their biggest rivals in the title race, Manchester City, in the reverse fixture at the Etihad.

The north London outfit will also have to play against Newcastle United at St. James' Park. Apart from these two encounters, Arsenal are also yet to face Liverpool and Chelsea in their respective reverse fixtures.

The Gunners have had an exceptional campaign in the Premier League this term and are currently on track to win their first title since the famous 'Invincibles' season in 2004. Arteta's side are top of the table at the moment, two points ahead of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City with a game in hand.

Arsenal recently ended their three-game winless streak, which included a brutal 3-1 loss to the Cityzens at home. The Gunners secured an emphatic 4-2 victory over Aston Villa on 18 February.

Bukayo Saka, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Martinelli netted once each for the north London outfit. Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez got on the wrong side of the scoresheet after Jorginho's incredible shot from outside the box deflected off the World Cup winner into the back of his own net.

"Let's not miss this opportunity" - Arsene Wenger makes interesting claims over Arsenal's title race

Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has urged his former club, who are in pole position to win the league, to maximize their efforts in the title race. The Frenchman believes the north London outfit may not be in as good a position next season to win the title.

Wenger told beIN Sports (via The Mirror):

"I feel that you win it when you can and you don't care about all the rest of it, you let other people talk and you take the title. Personally, where I agree with you is the conditions next year. They will not be as favorable as they are now, so let's not miss this opportunity."

He added:

"Arsenal have 51 points, which is remarkable after 22 games. Liverpool not so long ago were running for four trophies. It's spectacular. I believe there are many answers in there, it's never one answer."

The Gunners will next face Leicester City in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium on 25 February.

