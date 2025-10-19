Rio Ferdinand names 3 Manchester United stars who have been used out of position by Ruben Amorim

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Ruben Amorim is misusing three players at Old Trafford. He wants the Portuguese to rethink his approach, as it would help them get better on the pitch.

Speaking to The Times, Ferdinand pointed out that Bruno Fernandes is playing in a deeper role, while the midfielder does better in the attacking third and can help create more chances. He added that Amad Diallo should also not be playing as a right wing-back, while Leny Yoro should not be on the right side of the back three. He said:

"Bruno [Fernandes] can play the deeper role he’s asked to play, but will he play it as well as he plays further up the pitch? Why not put the most productive player in the Premier League in his best position to provide? People go on about the formation but it’s also those details. Is Amad [Diallo] really a right wingback? Leny Yoro, right of a back three — has he ever really done that as a 19-year-old novice?"

Fernandes spoke about Amorim's decision to play him in the deeper role, admitting that he could do better further up but wants to help from the deep as well. He has no complaints about the manager using him just in front of the back three and said:

“I can serve the players upfront, probably not with the assist but with the ball through the lines for them to create something. It’s very important to have someone behind that is very capable of doing that.”

Amorim's 3-4-2-1 sees new signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha operating right behind Benjamin Sesko.

Rio Ferdinand unsure about Manchester United under Ruben Amorim

Rio Ferdinand was asked if he was convinced about Manchester United under Ruben Amorim, and the Red Devils legend admitted that he was not sure about the tactics and approach. He wants to see more from the players and the manager on the pitch, and said:

"There isn’t enough happening in the team to make me go, ‘I really believe now’. But when you look at the stats, they’re punching you in the face in terms of entries into the opponent’s box, shots, expected goals. Things looks positive from that standpoint."

Manchester United finished 15th in the Premier League last season, and are currently 11th in the table with 10 points from their opening seven matches of the season.

