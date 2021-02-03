Rio Ferdinand names Manchester United's new undroppable player

Rio Ferdinand has named Edinson Cavani as the new undroppable player in the Manchester United starting XI. The statement was backed by Liverpool legend Glenn Hoddle when they analysed the Red Devils' recent 9-0 win over Southampton.

Edinson Cavani joined Manchester United on a free transfer in the summer after running down his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. He was linked with Benfica and Atletico Madrid before eventually ending up at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's performance was the big topic on BT Sport last night with Rio Ferdinand and Gless Hoddle in the studio.

Both pundits believe that Edinson Cavani is bringing out the best in the players around him while also scoring the goals, something Anthony Martial has not been doing much this season. They both agreed:

"He [Cavani] has to play."

Rio Ferdinand on Manchester United's big win

Following Manchester United's shock loss to Sheffield United and their goalless draw against Arsenal, Rio Ferdinand believes the Red Devils' win over Southampton is exactly "what the doctor ordered."

The Red Devils legend claims that his former side have gotten themselves into a great position, and their performance last night justified it.

"It's just what the doctor ordered. After the week they've had, where they dropped points, got themselves into a great position in the league and didn't justify it themselves. We asked for a performance, yeah, they were helped with the red card. This is what their strike force needed, they needed a game like this where they could fill their boots, regain some confidence and really get some momentum going."

He added:

"Being able to commit men forward because of the sending off enabled them to open up and they did it well. You can go up against 10 men and feel like it's harder than playing against 11 sometimes because they sit back and wait to be broken down but Man United did it perfectly today. They spread the pitch wide, made space through the middle areas through the width in the team and didn't get caught up trying to go through the middle of the park."

Manchester United have a couple of tricky fixtures coming up, with matches against Everton, West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion in the next 10 days.