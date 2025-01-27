Rio Ferdinand names Manchester United star who will have ‘fingers pointed at him’ despite 1-0 win over Fulham

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has named Rasmus Hojlund as the player who might face criticism despite the side's 1-0 win against Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday (January 26). The victory at Craven Cottage was United's second clean sheet in Amorim's tenure, placing them 12th on the Premier League table with 29 points in 23 games. Their first clean sheet under Amorim was a 4-0 thumping of Everton in the league on December 1, 2024.

Despite the win, the visitors looked far from their best and registered just one shot on target and 10 touches in the penalty area, compared to Fulham's 22. However, Amorim's side took advantage of Fulham's lackluster finishing.

The game's only goal came from a 78th-minute long-ranger from Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine defender shot from a distance, which suffered a deflection and made it impossible for Bernd Leno to save.

Despite the win, Rio Ferdinand singled out Rasmus Hojlund as the player who would be criticized from the visitors' camp. Speaking to TNT Sports, he said (via United In Focus):

“I would be surprised if Rasmus Hojlund isn’t getting a few fingers pointed at him. Hold the ball up – Hojlund is the platform for them to get up the pitch. Manchester United cannot get any good possession around the final third when their number nine is not able to hold the ball up.”

During his 58 minutes on the pitch, Hojlund didn't register a single attempt on goal and had just six completed passes out of nine attempts. Furthermore, the Danish marksman struggled to hold the ball and lost possession 11 times. He was replaced by Joshua Zirkzee two minutes before the hour mark.

This season, Hojlund has struggled up front for the Red Devils. In 28 games across competitions, he has registered just seven goals and a solitary assist.

When Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim identified where Rasmus Hojlund needed improvement

Manchester United FC v Brighton & Hove Albion FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim highlighted Rasmus Hojlund's weaknesses after the side won 3-2 against Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League on November 28, 2024.

Although Hojlund was one of the stars of the game with a brace, Amorim was critical of him during the post-match interview. He said (quoted by Metro via CaughtOffside):

"I think he improved the connection. I think he has to improve more because sometimes he gives too many touches when he holds the ball."

"But it’s very important for us because when we are in a low block he is the guy to hold the ball and connect for transitions. He did that very well, he has those characteristics. He was aggressive in the box, he is a quality player. I think he scores the more difficult goals. He has a lot to improve, it’s the same for every player, but he did a great job today," he added.

Hpjlund joined the Red Devils from Atalanta BC in 2023 for a reported €73.9 million transfer fee. So far, he has scored just 23 goals and three assists in 71 games for Manchester United.

(All statistics mentioned above are taken from Transfermarkt, Fotmob, and Sofascore. The sites are privately owned and may change the data as per their prerogative.)

