Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Rio Ferdinand names the one Manchester United player who shouldn't have been sold 

Rio Ferdinand pitchside for BT Sport television
Rio Ferdinand pitchside for BT Sport television
Soumalya Moitra
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 05 Nov 2020, 14:36 IST
News
Advertisement

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Brazilian defender Rafael should have never been sold. The 30-year-old was impressive while containing Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, as İstanbul Başakşehir beat the Red Devils 2-1. 

The Red Devils were very poor defensively and were consistently caught on the counter by the Turkish side. Although Martial pulled one back right before half-time, United couldn't break down the opposition in the second half. 

Manchester United should have never sold Rafael, says Rio Ferdinand

Ex-manager Louis van Gaal raised a lot of eyebrows when he decided to sell fan-favorite Rafael back in 2015. The Brazilian and his twin brother Fabio arrived at United in their formative years before securing their spot in the first team.

Rafael was Sir Alex Ferguson's first-choice right-back during his final season at the club. An attacking defender who understands the ethos of the club would be invaluable to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side during these difficult times.

Rafael of Istanbul Basaksehir and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-GermainÂ 
Rafael of Istanbul Basaksehir and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain 

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the current right-back at United is brilliant defensively but struggles to deliver in the attacking third. Solskjaer doesn't have a suitable replacement for the right-back slot, having loaned out Diogo Dalot to AC Milan. 

This is Manchester United's second straight loss, including the defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend. Manager Solskjaer will be under huge pressure if United fail to find form against Everton this weekend. 

Advertisement

Speaking after the game on Wednesday night, the Norwegia manager said: 

"The performance wasn’t good enough against a team that worked and ran and they hit us on the break a couple of times and scored two goals like sometimes you do in Europe when you don’t defend well enough. Of course, we picked a team to win the game. We hoped we had enough to create chances, we just didn't."
"The first one, we play a short corner and we forget about the man up top and that’s unforgivable. You don't see goals like that at this level. It's not good enough. You shouldn’t concede easy goals like that."
Published 05 Nov 2020, 14:36 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United Rafael Anthony Martial Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी