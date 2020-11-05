Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Brazilian defender Rafael should have never been sold. The 30-year-old was impressive while containing Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, as İstanbul Başakşehir beat the Red Devils 2-1.

United they fell ! Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Man United 1 ( my big question from that shocking first goal is what stopped goalkeeper Dean Henderson joining his 10 teammates in the opposition final third ? — Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) November 4, 2020

The Red Devils were very poor defensively and were consistently caught on the counter by the Turkish side. Although Martial pulled one back right before half-time, United couldn't break down the opposition in the second half.

Manchester United should have never sold Rafael, says Rio Ferdinand

Ex-manager Louis van Gaal raised a lot of eyebrows when he decided to sell fan-favorite Rafael back in 2015. The Brazilian and his twin brother Fabio arrived at United in their formative years before securing their spot in the first team.

Back to where everything start dreams come true ❤️❤️ @ManUtd — Rafael da Silva (@orafa2) October 1, 2020

Rafael was Sir Alex Ferguson's first-choice right-back during his final season at the club. An attacking defender who understands the ethos of the club would be invaluable to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side during these difficult times.

Rafael of Istanbul Basaksehir and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the current right-back at United is brilliant defensively but struggles to deliver in the attacking third. Solskjaer doesn't have a suitable replacement for the right-back slot, having loaned out Diogo Dalot to AC Milan.

This is Manchester United's second straight loss, including the defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend. Manager Solskjaer will be under huge pressure if United fail to find form against Everton this weekend.

Speaking after the game on Wednesday night, the Norwegia manager said:

"The performance wasn’t good enough against a team that worked and ran and they hit us on the break a couple of times and scored two goals like sometimes you do in Europe when you don’t defend well enough. Of course, we picked a team to win the game. We hoped we had enough to create chances, we just didn't."

"The first one, we play a short corner and we forget about the man up top and that’s unforgivable. You don't see goals like that at this level. It's not good enough. You shouldn’t concede easy goals like that."