Rio Ferdinand notices something different with Bruno Fernandes' technique

Bruno Fernandes stepped up in the last seconds of the game to score a crucial penalty for Manchester United against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

The goal helped Manchester United pick up all three points at the AmEx Stadium, and Rio Ferdinand noticed something different about Bruno Fernandes' spot-kick.

The Red Devils legend pointed out after the match that Bruno Fernandes had changed his run-up for penalties.

Bruno Fernandes ditched his usual 'hop-skip-and-jump' run-up, similar to Josep Martinez and Jorginho, and went ahead with a normal run-up.

"This man is ice-cold in these situations. His run-up, he's changed it a little bit there - that hop-skip-and-jump kind of thing he usually does wasn't there. The pressure was on and he calmed himself down and went back to basics," Rio Ferdinand said on air.

VAR awarded Manchester United the penalty after the referee blew the full-time whistle. The ball had hit Neal Maupay's hand in the box while he was trying to block Harry Maguire's header.

Talking about the decision and the change in laws this season, Rio Ferdinand said:

"In the end it was the right decision but what I prefer now from last season is that the referee gets the chance to take ownership of that decision. He gets the chance to walk over to the actual screen, have a look at it himself, he's not leaving the responsibility to someone we can't see. The players know he's made the decision."

The win gave Manchester United their first points of the Premier League season after losing their opening fixture to Crystal Palace at home. The Red Devils were behind in yesterday's fixture as well after Neal Maupay's penalty late in the first half.

However, that did not last long as an own goal from Lewis Dunk saw Manchester United go in at half-time level on the scoreboard.

Advertisement

Marcus Rashford then handed them a lead early in the second half, and it looked like it was enough for them to walk away with all three points.

However, Solly March scored a 95th minute equalizer for Brighton before Bruno Fernandes' penalty helped Manchester United run away with all three points.