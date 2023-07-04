Rio Ferdinand offers hilarious response to rumors linking Arsenal with Kylian Mbappe

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has taken a cheeky dig at Arsenal following links with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman has decided to not trigger a one-year extension on his PSG contract, which means he can leave for free next summer.

Real Madrid have reportedly maintained their interest in the Frenchman and are still believed to be the front-runner for his signature. However, considering Mbappe will be available for a free next year, some reports have also credited Arsenal with an interest in the 2018 World Cup winner.

Ferdinand, however, doesn't buy into reports claiming the Gunners can sign the PSG attacker. On his FIVE YouTube show, Ferdinand ruled out the possibility of United and Arsenal signing Mbappe, saying:

"You man can’t get him either! Arsenal can’t get him either. Don’t even start thinking and dreaming. It’s a good dream!"

Kylian Mbappe had a solid 2022/23 season. The 24-year-old led the France national team to the World Cup final, even scoring a hat-trick in the decider, only to lose to Lionel Messi's Argentina on penalty shoot-out.

For PSG, he scored 41 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 matches across competitions this season. As a result, he is considered one of the top contenders for the Ballon d'Or award this year.

"Mason Mount is a very good signing" - Rio Ferdinand on Manchester United's pursuit of the Chelsea star

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is reportedly close to joining Manchester United in a £55 million deal, with £5 million in add-ons. He has already had his medical with the Red Devils and an announcement is expected this week (via Fabrizio Romano).

Speaking on his former side's latest reported acquisition, Ferdinand said:

"I think Mason Mount is a very good signing. He’ll be a valuable member of the squad. He’s a good player, a top player, I love the way he plays football."

"Every manager he has had – as a guide – has been nothing but positive about him, has loved having him, has been integral to everything that they’ve done," he added further. "He had injuries last season so he tailed off a little bit in terms of numbers but the two seasons he did well at Chelsea they won the Champions League in one of them.

"Goals, assists, chances created, runs from deep into the box, always a goal threat, impacts games, decisive player, has to play. When he gets back to that, last season I’d write off, more injuries than anything, loss of confidence maybe, but you get the Mason Mount over them couple of years at Chelsea, you get that in a red shirt at Manchester United, delightful."

Mason Mount is expected to be United's first signing of the ongoing transfer window. They are also in the market for a goalkeeper and a No. 9 with Inter Milan's Andre Onana and Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund reportedly their top targets.

