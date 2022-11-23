Rio Ferdinand predicts Cristiano Ronaldo's next destination after untimely Manchester United exit

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Cristiano Ronaldo's next move will hinge on his motivation at this career stage, as per the Mirror.

Ronaldo, 37, has left United by mutual consent following the annulment of his contract.

The Portuguese forward's relationship with Manchester United had become fractious as he put the club on blast in an interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan.

He claimed that United had betrayed him in trying to force him out of the club while saying he had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

The player's contract was terminated just two days before his national team, Portugal, face Ghana in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener on 24 November.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now a free agent, and Ferdinand believes his next club will be down to his motivation.

The former United captain said:

“I don’t know. We were talking about it here, I think it depends what the motivation is. Is it Champions League? Money? Is it just to continue playing somewhere with a nice climate?"

It was believed throughout the summer that Cristiano Ronaldo was attempting to leave Manchester United to secure a move to a side competing in the Champions League.

He was linked with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, and Atletico Madrid.

However, figureheads at each respective club came forward and publicly rubbished rumors of a move for the Portuguese striker.

Ronaldo has bagged three goals and contributed two assists in 16 appearances across competitions this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo needs to concentrate on the FIFA World Cup after leaving Manchester United

Free agent Ronaldo needs to help Selecao das Quinas

Cristiano Ronaldo got what he wanted - the Portuguese skipper is out of Old Trafford.

It didn't have to end how it did, his departure has left a feeling of resentment between the veteran attacker and a club that once adored him.

Nevertheless, he now needs to concentrate on helping Portugal at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

They have been placed in what many deem to be the group of death in Group H alongside Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea.

UEFA EURO 2024 @EURO2024 Cristiano Ronaldo: "I believe Portugal is the best team in this World Cup. But we need to show it on the pitch." Cristiano Ronaldo: "I believe Portugal is the best team in this World Cup. But we need to show it on the pitch." 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo: "I believe Portugal is the best team in this World Cup. But we need to show it on the pitch." https://t.co/wCBczTtS5X

The Ghanaians will be a stern test, boasting the likes of Arsenal's Thomas Partey and Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew.

Meanwhile, Uruguay are a dark horse in the competition, with the likes of Real Madrid's Federico Valverde and Liverpool's Darwin Nunez in their squad.

South Korea are certainly no pushovers either and they have Tottenham Hotspur frontman Son-Heung min to call on.

