Rio Ferdinand predicts where Liverpool will finish in the Premier League table this season

Rio Ferdinand believes Liverpool will finish in the top four of the Premier League this season. The Reds are currently facing a battle to secure a Champions League spot.

Liverpool are currently fifth, three points behind fourth-placed Leicester City with a game in hand over Brendan Rodgers' side.

Jurgen Klopp's side claimed a dramatic 2-1 victory over West Brom this weekend thanks to a stoppage-time header from goalkeeper Alisson.

The Reds will face Burnley and Crystal Palace in their last two games of the season and are expected to win both fixtures.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has backed Liverpool to win their last two games and finish in the top four come the end of the season.

"Yeah, I think they will [finish in the top four]," said Ferdinand on his YouTube channel.

The Premier League legend went on to comment on Leicester City's FA Cup victory and Alisson's sensational winner against West Brom which helped Liverpool secure a crucial victory over the Baggies.

"It's emotional watching that, for the owner of Leicester who lost his father not long ago and also for Alisson, to see those two moments definitely very emotional, very moving. You see what it means to those people.

"Alisson to come up and do what he's done, I don't think a Liverpool goalkeeper has ever scored and he goes and does that. The timing was magnificent, late like it was, it was just like, 'wow'. You see goalkeepers going up all the time you think, 'what are you doing?', but this time he bangs it home."

Liverpool have the edge over Leicester in the race to finish in the top four due to their recent run of form

Liverpool looked down and out of the race for the Champions League places a month ago, but a recent run of three consecutive wins in the league has seen them claw their way back into the race to qualify for Europe's elite competition.

Leicester City, on the other hand, will be under immense pressure after their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday night. Brendan Rodgers' rise have managed to win just two of their last five games in the Premier League. The Foxes will face Tottenham in their final league game of the season.