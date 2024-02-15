Rio Ferdinand predicts outcome of Luton vs Manchester United clash, names player to watch out for

Rio Ferdinand thinks Manchester United will have no problem beating Luton Town on Sunday (February 18) and thinks Harry Maguire could be key for Erik ten Hag's side.

The Red Devils have enjoyed an upturn in form as of late, beating Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park last Sunday (February 11). That victory saw them move within six points of the top four with 14 games remaining.

Luton have proven to be tricky opposition for opposition making the tip to Kenilworth Road this season. The Hatters held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw earlier in the season.

However, Rob Edwards' men are in a relegation battle, sitting 17th in the league, one point above the drop zone. The newly-promoted outfit have used their physicality to help bully teams and will look to do so against Ten Hag's Reds.

Ferdinand expects Manchester United to come away with all three points and suggests Maguire will be instrumental. He told his Vibe with FIVE podcast (via Luton Today):

"I'm going to go out there and say United definitely win that game because I think they’re going to play Maguire at the back and that's the game for him."

Maguire has enjoyed a career renaissance this season, putting in some stellar performances. He's helped United keep four clean sheets in 14 league games and was named man of the match in the win against Villa.

Ferdinand touched on what the England international will be tasked with against Luton:

"Defend your box, the ball’s going to be launched in there, couple of big boys and bodies to fight. I think it’s his game. The only thing I would do is if I was (Rob) Edwards, I’d be saying to my strikers, just peel on to both full backs, and you’ll get chances."

Manchester United beat Luton 1-0 in the reverse fixture back in November. Victor Lindelof netted in the 59th minute to secure a hard-fought victory at OId Trafford.

Harry Maguire insists Manchester United need to qualify for the UEFA Champions League

Harry Maguire stresses Manchester United's main ambition.

The Red Devils' return to UEFA Champions League football this season ended disastrously. They crashed out in the group stages, finishing bottom of Group A which consisted of Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen, and Galatasaray.

Ten Hag's men will now concentrate on the league and their mission to finish in the top four. There could be five Champions League qualification spots available to Premier League clubs this season.

Maguire is adamant that Manchester United need to qualify for the European competition. He said (via Planet Sport):

"At the start of the season, we didn't set our goals to be in the top four, we set bigger challenges than that but now we know where we are, we're realistic. We've got to reach Champions League football because it's what this club demands and it's where it needs to be next season."

The Red Devils are also still in the FA Cup and that gives them the opportunity to finish the season with silverware. But, finishing in the top four (or five) is the club's main mission heading into the latter stages of a topsy-turvy campaign.